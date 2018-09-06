If you ever feel like you need to punch somebody, I bet you could just listen to some music by The Deathless Dogs and feel the same sense of satisfaction, all without having to hurt anybody, bruise your knuckles or spend time in circuit court.
I’m only speculating here, of course, because I don’t ever get that urge. Nope, I’m all peace, love and Bobby Sherman, all the time, but The Deathless Dogs rock with such visceral intensity that I imagine it could quell that punching urge. I could be wrong, though. Maybe it’d make you want to punch somebody even more.
I mention this because I’ve been listening lately to the The Deathless Dogs’ soon-to-be-released third album, “Historic Ploughton,” and the more I listen to it, the more impressed I am with what guitarist/singer Eddy Krogman and drummer Dan Speer have created.
Their second album, “Raggedy Business,” was released about a year and a half ago, and it came with a tale of adversity. They had just laid down drums and basic guitar tracks at a local studio when the studio went under. After nearly throwing in the towel on the album and the band out of frustration, they decided they could finish it themselves and converted Krogman’s house into a makeshift studio.
Speer put on the recording engineer hat for “Raggedy Business,” and from the sound of “Historic Ploughton” it’s clear that he learned a lot from that process and gained the confidence to try new things. Only 21 seconds into the first track you know the Dogs have slipped the leash.
That’s when you hear the horn section.
Speer told me they were leaning toward putting some harmonica accents on “40 Bangin’,” but then they had a thought: “What if we did horns instead? Nobody would expect that,” Speer said.
Although Speer and Krogman used to play saxophone in the Logan Middle School band when they first became friends, they turned to some experienced hands for help. They got two members of SpaceHeaters — vocalist/trombonist Tyler Glasel and trumpet player Logan Miller — to play on two songs, along with Dude Fresh bassist Bryan Butler, who played tuba.
Adding the horns is indicative of their whole approach. All along in the making of “Historic Ploughton,” Speer and Krogman had a mantra: That’s how we’ve done it; how can we do it different and better?
“Before we even started writing on this one, we talked about it. It was a conscious effort to push it out a little further,” Speer said.
One way they did it better was to record most of the basic tracks in March. They did the previous album in the dead of winter, during the coldest week of the year, so when they had to turn off the heat so as not to get the blower noise on the recording, it got quite uncomfortably chilly in the “studio.”
Compared with “Raggedy Business,” the new album has a lot more in the way of dynamic shifts, hooks and new features on the sonic landscape. For one song, they threw a party just so they could get the sound of a rowdy crowd shouting out the chorus.
And Speer incorporates found sounds into the songs, sprinkling clips from a YouTube video review of Camo Black Ice (a vile beverage, apparently) in one song and ending one song with a confused voicemail response from a man Speer had accidentally left a voicemail for after dialing a wrong number.
All the flourishes, inside jokes and Easter eggs add to the fun of listening to “Historic Ploughton,” but at its core it still, for me, all about Krogman’s howling and growling and Speer’s propulsive pummeling, which got my attention a couple years ago the first time I saw them play their raw and bluesy “whiskey-fueled rock” in a battle of the bands at The Brickhouse.
The song that has really stuck with me off the new album is “32,” the designated “single” from the album, and rightfully so, I think. The chorus for the song, a reference to Krogman’s age, keeps going through my brain — “Keep on runnin’ ’til I drop.” They are working on a music video for the song, which sounds like it’s going to be great.
To celebrate the Sept. 15 release of the new album, The Deathless Dogs will headline an album release concert at The Brickhouse, which gets going at 8:30 p.m. The evening’s entertainment also will feature SpaceHeaters, Midwest Voltage, Sparrowhead (the new trio version of The Phantom Dream) and The Wurst, which Speer insists is the best.
“They’re incredible,” Speer said of The Wurst, which includes singer/guitarist Justin Urness, drummer Eric Gerke, bassist Dave Armstrong and guitarist Andy Mueller. “It’ll be our first time having to play after them, so we’ll have to up our game.”
Wait, there’s more
In case you missed it earlier this week, the La Crosse Center announced a Dec. 4 show by Lindsey Stirling, who plays a wicked electric violin and can dance like crazy. She’s doing a holiday-themed show, which should be fun.
On Friday morning, the La Crosse Center also is announcing a concert by a major country music artist next spring. I can’t tell you quite yet, but check the Tribune website at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and you'll find out.
And don’t forget, we’ve got indie rockers Modest Mouse coming to the La Crosse Center on Monday, Sept. 17. The band’s “not doing press” for this tour, but I didn’t really want to talk to them anyway. I mean, after talking to a Deathless Dog, how exciting is a Modest Mouse going to be?
Rock on …
