Randy Erickson: Onalaska native has key role in 'Friends' with fangs’ show on FX
Onalaska native Mark Proksch is about to hit TV screens in his biggest role yet, nabbing a plum role in the FX series, “What We Do in the Shadows.”
The vampire comedy, based on the acclaimed 2014 movie of the same name starring Jemaine Clements (of Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi, premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.
The rollout of the new series has kept Proksch busy doing interviews and press events — a couple weeks ago they even flew him to London for a media extravaganza — but, as always, he didn’t hesitate to carve out some time to do an interview with his hometown newspaper.
I’ve been covering Proksch’s exploits since 1990, when he was a freshman at Onalaska High School. He won a Student of the Month Award in December of that year, and I’m sure I took a picture of him for that. Though a notorious prankster in high school, he also was a nice kid, and that hasn’t changed, even after all the success he’s had acting in a long string of shows over the past eight years, including “The Office,” “Better Call Saul,” “Son of Zorn,” “Drunk History,” “Portlandia” and “Dream Corp LLC.”
“I’ve been so lucky to be on shows that I would be a fan of anyway, and this (“Shadows”) is no different,” Proksch said. “This show has a really fun sense of humor. It’s exactly the type of show that we need right now.”
Proksch talks a lot about being lucky. My high school wrestling coach used to say “luck is where preparation meets opportunity.” He also used to tower over me and say, “Hey, Peanut, you got anything to eat” in the locker room after a match, but I think much more often about his observation on the nature of luck than his attempts to make me share my post-match feast.
Proksch made his own luck back in 2010 when he came up with a legendary prank involving a character he created and portrayed, yo-yo “master” Kenny Strasser. Proksch played the hapless, oversharing Strasser on live TV, getting himself booked on local morning and noon happy news shows around the Midwest.
The hilariously awkward viral videos from his Strasser prank got him on “The Office,” and he auditioned for “Shadows” with the casting director from “The Office.” His character, Colin Robinson, is roommates on Staten Island with three Old Country vampires, but he’s a different kind of vampire. Rather than sustaining his immortality by drinking blood, he sucks the energy from people by either boring them or irritating them.
“It’s right up my alley. I think I got the part as soon as I started talking,” the ever-self-effacing Proksch quipped.
The humor in “Shadows” is reminiscent of “The Office,” sharing the documentary style and finding laughs in everyday foibles. While the leading characters are vampires, relatively exotic compared with office workers, Proksch said the show really boils down to a roommate comedy.
“It’s ‘Friends’ with fangs,” Proksch said. FYI, Proksch is a great writer and made up that primo marketing blurb off the top of his head.
Colin might just be the first energy vampire to ever hit TV screens, and he has some quirks. Unlike his vampire roommates (played by Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou), he can go out in the sunlight, so he has a day job (in an office, of course). His roommates can’t get a meal from Colin, but Colin can — and often inadvertently does — harvest energy from his roommates, which also include a human “familiar,” played by Harvey Guillén.
The 10 episodes for the debut season of “Shadows” were all filmed in Toronto, and Proksch will soon get to work filming episodes for the third season of “Dream Corp LLC,” which airs on Cartoon Network as part of the Adult Swim programming.
“Dream Corp LLC” is a groundbreaking workplace comedy that takes place in a dream therapy facility. The show uses rotoscoping (drawing over live-action footage) to create the dream sequences, and Proksch considers the show’s creator and chief writer, Daniel Stessen, one of the most brilliant people he’s ever worked with.
“It’s a goofy show, and it’s weird, but they do a really good job,” said Proksch, who also has written episodes of the show on top of playing Randy Blink. “A lot of Adult Swim shows are just weird for weird’s sake, but this show is different.”
Proksch is a rarity, someone who has gone to Hollywood to work in show biz and has made a living strictly through creative pursuits, either acting or writing. He's even had Comedy Central pay to make pilot episodes for two sitcoms he wrote and starred in: "Terry" and "Good Morning, Tri-State."
He’s quick to express appreciation for his good fortune, and it’s looking like “Shadows” could give him a lot to be thankful for.
“A show like this, which has the drier humor and really, really funny stunts and effects, will do well,” Proksch said of “Shadows.” “I think people are going to like it.”
Rock on …
Contact Randy Erickson at randy.erickson@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @Troubadog.
