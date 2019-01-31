It’s always encouraging for an older person like me when a group of teens takes up a style of music you loved growing up that you thought had fallen by the wayside.
Greta Van Fleet is one of those bands for me, and I think about how people my parents’ age must have felt vindicated when Stray Cats catapulted new rockabilly songs back onto the charts back in the 1980s. I picture a lot of them thinking, “See, kids, we were cool once, too.”
There’s a quartet of Onalaska teens, though, that is going back even further in their musical revival than Stray Cats, practicing a style of music that was at its most popular 100 to 120 years ago. And they’re doing such a good job of it that they rank among the best in the country.
The members of Best Sellers recently spent a long weekend in Nashville, competing with 14 other elite young female quartets in a national competition at the Grand Ole Opry complex that was part of the Barbershop Harmony Society’s national convention.
Onalaska High School juniors Alia Ebbert, Chloe Leithold, Faith Leithold and Rachel Schoenecker formed Best Sellers, as they called their barbershop quartet, a little over a year ago, just planning to perform a song — Irving Berlin’s “Steppin’ Out with My Baby” — at the state solo and ensemble music event.
The four, who had been friends since sixth grade, wowed the judges at solo and ensemble, earning a nomination for “exemplary performance,” and since then the Best Sellers have been like a snowball rolling down a hill.
“It just sort of grew and grew. … We’re falling more and more in love with it,” said Schoenecker, whose maternal grandfather and uncles were and still are avid barbershoppers. In fact, one uncle was in Disneyland’s renowned Dapper Dans, and the other uncle, Marty Monson, is CEO and executive director of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
“I’ve grown up with it in my family,” Schoenecker said. “I’ve always thought it’d be something fun to try.”
They were all good and experienced singers going into forming the quartet, all members of the vaunted OHS show choir program, but pulling off the precision close harmonies required to do a capella barbershop singing well required a lot of hard work and practice.
Their practice paid off in Nashville, where the Best Sellers took fifth place and tied for third for in terms of vocal quality with their rendition of “Come Fly With Me.”
The Barbershop Harmony Society, formed in 1938, is officially and legally named the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America. It’s a long moniker, but it certainly sums up the mission of the group: keeping alive a musical style that had only been fallen off in popularity for a couple decades when it was formed.
The group also is known by the acronym S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A., which you can actually say if you just make the third “S” silent. La Crosse has had its own chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society since 1945 and the Coulee Chordsmen are still going strong.
The Barbershop Harmony Society convention that the Best Sellers attended is actually the first at which women competed. Women have long had their own barbershop singing organization — Sweet Adelines — but doesn’t it seem encouraging that the guys and the gals are mingling, and that youngsters are picking up the ball, too.
Schoenecker and the rest of the quartet only did the one official competition performance in Nashville, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a weekend absolutely packed with music. “The experience was absolutely amazing. You couldn’t walk five steps without another person asking us to do a song,” Schoenecker said. “We were talking about how we never wanted to go home.”
While there is a repertoire of standards in barbershop singing that might make it seem hopelessly old school, Schoenecker said the Best Sellers like to give things a modern twist. Their favorite song to perform, for example, is their rendition of "Crabbuckit," a song released in 2004 by Canadian hip hop artist k-os.
The key is, Schoenecker said, “just being open to new ideas. With barbershop singing, there are so many ways to do things.”
People who want to catch a live performance by the Best Sellers (as well as a lot of other great barbershop singing) can hit the Coulee Chordsmen concert April 7 at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem. They also might be part of the spring show put on by Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition show choir.
Now, I’m a rocker through and through, but there aren’t all that many screaming guitar solos that can give me goosebumps the way a really great barbershop quartet can, and the Best Sellers, in my opinion, are well on their way to greatness.
Rock on …
Contact Randy Erickson at randy.erickson@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @Troubadog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.