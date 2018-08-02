Randy Erickson: Overlooked La Crosse band gets some love 50 years later
Fifty years ago this summer, a teen-aged rock 'n' soul band from La Crosse defied the odds and finished fourth in a statewide battle of the bands that started with a field of 356 contestants. The musicians were up against seasoned bands with adult members in every step of the competition.
“For a bunch of 16-year-old kids to accomplish that was pretty remarkable,” said Pat Berger, who played saxophone and shared lead vocal duties in that band, the K&D Bootery Co.
I’m guessing I couldn’t find many people around now who’ve heard of the K&D Bootery Co., let alone knew of the band’s accomplishment of note. Actually, there weren’t that many who heard about the contest back in 1968. The band might have been great at playing music, but when it came to publicity, its members could have used some help.
Berger was supposed to be in charge of publicity, but he didn’t think of letting anybody at the La Crosse Tribune know about how they’d done, so there was never much of a write-up. Maybe a brief mention in Lindy Shannon’s weekly music column, but there was no banner headline, no quotes, no picture in the paper.
But, hey, he was just a kid.
Half a century later, Berger finally made the call to the Tribune, and I answered. Normally, 50-year-old news is not what we’re after, but I figured it’d be worth meeting with him anyway. On the notes I took from the initial phone call, I had written “K&D Bootery Co.” but I didn’t really understand that was the name of the band.
I thought maybe it was the name of a company that sponsored the boys or something, but that was the band’s name, taken from a company based in Dubuque, Iowa, that somehow fit the band like Cinderella’s slipper.
The “K” was for Jeff Kabat, founding member, lead guitarist and initially the only lead singer before he recruited Berger to be in the band.
The “D” was for Jim “James B. Quick” Degnan who played trumpet and was in charge of the band’s horn section. Yes, you read that right. This band had 10 members at times, half of them playing brass instruments.
“Back then we were the only band around with a horn section. We were pretty unique, but we didn’t make any money,” Degnan said. “They decided to add a horn section because they wanted to play soul music.”
Or as they liked to say — and this is where the “Bootery” part of the band’s name comes in — “sole” music.
Thinking about that missed opportunity to make his band part of the public record 50 years ago, Berger called me. And he called Degnan. They both live in La Crosse but hadn’t been in touch since the band dissolved.
We met for coffee one morning a couple weeks ago, and I could see they still had a band bond all these years later. They regaled me with stories of their glory days, playing shows each weekend, making a record, and opening for Wayne Cochran, “the White Knight of Soul,” when he performed at the Varsity Club on Ward Avenue.
“It was a drunken mess is what it was,” Berger recalled.
Being so young, they could not have done it without the support and aid of their parents, who drove them to shows and let them rehearse in their basements. “My dad called it ‘racket,’” Berger said. “I give the parents a lot of credit.”
For the big competition, the band played their version of “Up, Up and Away” by the Fifth Dimension. “About every third band played that song back then,” Degnan said, and most of them had balloons as props. K&D Bootery didn’t have balloons, but they did have a light show Degnan rigged up from parts salvaged from a pinball machine.
They couldn’t use the light show, which band members could control by foot switches, at the big contest finale in Milwaukee because, well, frankly it was unsafe. It actually started on fire one time at a performance, sending one band member running for his life.
The band also played songs like “Mony, Mony” by Tommy James and the Shondells and “Hey Jude” by the Beatles was a mainstay. “We would play that for 45 minutes because we didn’t have enough songs,” Berger said.
The band only made one record, a single that included another Beatles song, “Birthday,” and one by another Liverpool band — “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying” by Gerry and the Pacemakers. (You can hear these songs on the online version of this week’s column.)
They drove all the way to Appleton for the recording session, and there was a bit of a mix-up. The band member who arranged the studio time thought they were supposed to be there at 2 a.m., but in reality their appointment was for 2 p.m. Despite the late arrival and having the bass player’s speaker cabinet fall off the roof of the car on the way, the band successfully completed the session.
These were glory days for the guys in the band, with mostly fond memories. “We all got along. We just loved being with each other and doing the things we were doing,” Berger said.
“There was one incident,” Degnan interjected with a laugh.
No doubt memories of those days have sweetened with age, and there probably was more than one “incident.” That’s normal with any band, and we don’t need to get into that here.
With the Class of 1970 50-year reunion coming up in a couple years, Berger is bent on getting band members back together one more time, not to perform, just to reminisce.
Besides Berger, Degnan and Kabat, other band members included drummer Jeff Wallace, bassist Tom “Mother” Hotchkiss, guitarist Steve Powell, horn section members Dave Sauer, John Braun, Mike Bagneski and Frank Bahr, and, toward the end of the band’s run, vocalist Bobby Moss.
“I’d really like to see those guys again,” Berger said, adding that band members can contact him by email at 1970aquin@gmail.com. “I wish we could do it all over again.”
Rock on …
Contact Randy Erickson at randy.erickson@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @Troubadog.
