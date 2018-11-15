Pat Ferguson really sucked me in with his first full-length solo album, "Light of Day/Dark of Night," just based on the music. It's a blend of folk, country, Americana, bluegrass, even 1970s pop, that I'd stack next to favorites of mine like Neil Young, Simon and Garfunkel, and Gram Parsons.
When I got a chance to talk with Ferguson about the album, what it took to get it made, who helped him make it and the story that it tells, it hit me that "Light of Day/Dark of Night" is not just great music. It's a deeply meaningful and artistic masterpiece.
What's cool is the story Ferguson is telling starts right here in La Crosse, where he had come after graduating from high school in Manitowoc, Wis., to study history and sociology. Halfway through his studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Ferguson meets Christian "Chubba" Staehly, and they formed a string band called the Smokin' Bandits.
One night they go to play a show at the Popcorn Tavern. Ferguson arrives and there's a drum set on the stage. Bandmate Gregg "Cheech" Hall asks if it's OK if Ryan Torgerson (now with Slow No Wake) sits in on drums.
He does, and it's a turning point. The band gets a drummer, shifts its mission from string band to jam band, and suddenly Ferguson and friends are playing 50 to 70 shows a year, traveling all over.
Ferguson laughs when he recalls a concert tour in Alaska. He and his mates got done with a morning radio show, and the rest of the guys went off to have some fun. He had to go back to his room and finish a nine-page essay on Greek history for class.
"I don't know how I did it, to be honest," he said.
In Smokin' Bandits, Ferguson's main role was lead guitarist and harmony singing, but he was writing songs, too. When he and his wife, Eve, moved to the Madison area and the Bandit burden eased up some, he started exploring new styles of songwriting, a more acoustic, introspective singer/songwriter style.
The songs he was writing were inspired by the highs and lows of his time as a touring musician, the good times and bonds of friendship, the regrets, all of it. He looked at the highs and lows as kind of separate, as light and dark.
Ferguson had been sitting on a lot of material for a long time, overwhelmed with the possibilities for making an album. Then the Smokin' Bandits opened for Horseshoes and Hand Grenades at the Cavalier Theater in 2016, and Ferguson got to talking about how he was spinning his wheels with Horseshoe's guitarist and chief funmaker Adam Greuel.
Always one to jump at the chance for a new adventure, Greuel volunteered to produce the album, his first try at producing for another artist. Ferguson smartly took him up on the offer. It was kind of poetic. Ferguson and the Bandits gave Greuel a boost along his musical path when they let him come up on stage with them at age 13 and sing “Lonesome L.A. Cowboy” by the New Riders of the Purple Sage.
Greuel and Ferguson opted for simplicity in presenting the songs, and this record sounds gorgeous, with spine-tingling vocal harmonies, soaring strings arrangements and Ferguson’s deft guitar work shining through.
Ferguson had some top-shelf help making the album, with Sarah Vos of Dead Horses singing harmonies, Kenny Leiser of WheelHouse on fiddle, strings and harmonies, Sam Odin of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades on bass and harmonies, Chad Staehly of Great American Taxi and Hard Working Americans on piano and organ, Jacob Jolliff of Yonder Mountain String Band on mandolin, and Greuel pitching in some vocals, too. And Huntley Miller (Trampled by Turtles, Bon Iver) mastered the record.
For Ferguson, the making of the album was a healing process and a journey of discovery in itself. Going into it, he thought of the light and the dark as separate things, but he came out convinced they are part of one continuum that we have to struggle to keep in balance.
“It actually took until the end of the record to appreciate what that meant,” Ferguson said. “There were some deep moments, tears shed in the studio looking back, and it wasn’t just me.”
When he was done recording the album, he turned to his friend, La Crosse painter Robert Mini, in hopes of getting him to do a painting for the cover. He gave Mini the album to listen to, and then got together with him and told him the story of “Light of Day/Dark of Night” to help him figure out a direction for the cover art
Mini told Ferguson he thought he had already painted the cover. Mini dug out a work that he felt was too personal and too precious to ever sell and showed it to Ferguson. He looked at it and it was perfect, the surrealistic imagery in it even reflected song lyrics and perfectly encapsulated the ideas that guided Ferguson through the album.
“We literally sat there together with tears in our eyes, looking at the painting,” Ferguson recalled. “It was one of the most eerily serendipitous moments of my life.”
The album actually came out last spring on LoHi Records, and Ferguson played a solo show as part of Mid West Music Fest about the time of its release. But he wanted to do something special to mark the album’s release, and the time is nigh for that celebration.
Pat Ferguson and the Sundown Sound, as he’s calling his solo act, performs Nov 23 at Leo & Leona’s Tavern and Dancehall, a venue Ferguson adores. Ferguson’s band will include Leiser, Odin, Chad Staehly, drummer James Zander and ace banjo player Pete Smith from the Leadfoot Band, and the ubiquitous Cheech will get the festivities rolling with a set starting at 7:30 p.m.
“I’ve been looking forward to this from the day the record was released,” Ferguson said. “This has been circled on the calendar for a long time. To come back with this group of musicians at that place means more to me than I could ever put into words.”
Rock on …
Contact Randy Erickson at randy.erickson@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @Troubadog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.