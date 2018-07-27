Randy Erickson: The beat goes on for John LeQuesne after 'musical coma'
I have witnessed an honest-to-God musical resurrection. A lot of other people have, too, starting at last fall’s Moon Tunes 1969 Woodstock tribute concert when Actual Size took the stage to do its salute to The Who with a new drummer.
But John “Spider” LeQuesne wasn’t a “new” drummer in the sense he was just starting — he was starting over. That show was the first time he’d performed music in front of people in 15 years, and it had been even longer since he’d played drums.
I would never have known that from watching him play last fall, and his playing was probably even sharper a few weeks ago when I saw him pounding the skins at Riverfest with The Executives, the venerable local rock band specializing in 1960s classics.
LeQuesne grew up in Chicago and fell in love with rock ‘n’ roll before he was a teenager. He got a job at 13 sweeping up in a factory after school and he spent all his money on music, first buying a transistor radio and then tickets to see concerts by British Invasion bands including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Dave Clark 5 and Herman’s Hermits.
A few years later he got a job making more money taking tickets at the Kiddieland amusement park. His first big purchase? A turquoise Silvertone electric guitar. But all his friends were getting guitars, too, so he started assembling a drum kit, every payday buying another piece, and soon he was playing in his first band, The Unknowns.
That was in the mid-1960s, when rock ‘n’ roll was exploding, and LeQuesne among the thousands and thousands of kids who wanted to get into the music business. He gave it a pretty good shot, too. College initially was a hindrance, but he soon dropped out to pursue music seriously, only to get a draft notice, prompting him to sign up for the Air Force. Even in the military for four years, he found a way to play in bands, both in Japan and in Florida.
One of his best shots at success in the music business was with his guitar-playing buddy Randy Paugh. They had been writing songs together and entered some basement demo versions of their songs in a music competition, “Midwest Talent Search.” Out of 200 initial entries, they were picked to be among the top 12 in the finals, despite not actually having a band yet to perform their songs live in the finale.
They quickly put together a band — The Web — and took second place in the contest, which opened up the opportunity to open shows for some big names (Johnny Winter, Ten Years After, Wishbone Ash and Greg Kihn). They even recorded an album, but it didn’t turn out to LeQuesne’s liking. He hated it so much he tossed all the copies he had, but then many years later, in a fit of nostalgia, he turned to eBay to buy a copy.
From before he was old enough to drive, LeQuesne had been playing in a steady succession of bands, but by the 1990s the “business” part of the music business in the Windy City had burned him out. After he moved to the La Crosse area — home of his wife’s people — in 1998, the itch to start playing music again hit and he started going to open jams at Nighthawks. He was on the verge of forming a new band when he developed mysterious symptoms that turned out to be Lyme disease, putting an end to his band prospects and putting his music passion on the back burner again.
He couldn’t suppress the music bug for long, though, and he and Paugh, now living in Colorado, rekindled their musical partnership. They started working on songs together, sending digital music files back and forth.
“We were going to do the album we’d always wanted to do,” LeQuesne explained.
After Paugh was diagnosed with a cancer that doctors said would claim his life in two to four years, they ramped up their songwriting. But the doctors were wrong. Paugh didn’t have that much time after all, dying in 2002 less than a year after his diagnosis.
“I was kind of in disbelief. This can’t be happening. He’s only 50 years old,” LeQuesne said. “This guy who’d been my friend for a quarter century was fading away right in front of me.”
LeQuesne performed a newly written song at the memorial service for Paugh, who had bequeathed LeQuesne his favorite guitar, a Rickenbacker 330. But even with that special instrument, Paugh’s death took the wind out of LeQuesne’s sails.
“I kind of went into a musical coma,” he said. “I just didn’t feel like doing anything.”
Oddly enough, shoulder surgery last year pulled him out of his musical coma. With a lot of time on his hands for recuperation, he started digging through boxes of old cassettes and found some old basement demo tapes of songs with The Web. He burned them onto a CD and shared them with ace guitarist Jimbo Zill at his shop, Instrument Repair of La Crosse.
Zill was mightily impressed, both by the songs and by LeQuesne’s drumming. Last summer, Zill asked LeQuesne if he’d play drums with Actual Size in the Moon Tunes Woodstock tribute concert. He’d just need to work up a few songs by The Who.
LeQuesne might have said yes if it was any band, but he jumped at a chance to play songs by The Who, a favorite band he’s seen perform 18 times, one time hitchhiking to Florida to see the band. One time in 1968, he even tracked down the band at its hotel after a concert and had a nice long chat with singer Roger Daltry in his hotel room.
“They weren’t superstars yet by any means,” LeQuesne said. “That was a magic time for me. It helped me believe there were real people in the rock ‘n’ roll world. That’s who you want to be.”
LeQuesne hauled his new set of black Gretsch drums to his first rehearsal for Moon Tunes and right off they launched into “I Can’t Explain.”
“It felt perfect,” LeQuesne said. “That was the start. I knew I was addicted again. I was back home. … I think I was lost for a long time. I really was.”
LeQuesne, who recently turned 69, will be back at this year’s Moon Tunes finale concert, playing songs by the Animals with The Executives and Who songs again with Actual Size. He’s also playing drums on a recording project for Actual Size frontman Michael von Muchow.
LeQuesne also is hard at work on an album of his own, partly in tribute to his old friend Randy Paugh, partly as a valedictory statement to cap a rich and amazing musical life that has included too many adventures to unravel here, including a late-night jam session with Joe Walsh.
I’ve heard some rough demos of a few songs from the project, which LeQuesne is calling Uncle Spidey’s Atomic Penguin — long story — and I have to say I love his voice on these tunes, kind of a cross between Peter Gabriel and Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs).
It’s kind of sad to think of all those years when LeQuesne was in a musical coma, but it’s best not to dwell on those wasted years, now that he’s a card-carrying member of the La Crosse music scene.
Rock on …
