Randy Erickson: Wake up, you need to make music
Most days, I like to think my theme song could be “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves. I almost always try to look on the bright side of life, and I always try to remember to be grateful for all my blessings. But lately I’m feeling like “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots is my jam.
The wishful first verse drew me in the first time I heard it, and anybody who has ever tried writing songs can probably relate:
“I wish I found some better sounds no one’s ever heard
I wish I had a better voice that sang some better words
I wish I found some chords in an order that is new
I wish I didn't have to rhyme every time I sang.”
The song turns wistful, pining for simpler days, and while Twenty One Pilots most likely meant to target 20-somethings searching for direction, meaning and fulfillment in life, that nostalgia works well for me lately, too. So does the emphatic refrain that ultimately ends the song: “Wake up, you need to make money.”
This week I’ve gotten a good taste of “the good ol’ days,” thanks to John Boyle, who dropped off his new album, “Spinout,” at my office. I found the CD on my desk, and when I flipped it over, my first thought was, “Holy heck, this has 28 songs on it.”
Then I looked at the song titles, and it was like going down Memory Lane. So many of the tunes made reference to street names in south Minneapolis and its neighboring suburb, Richfield, where I went to school from sixth grade on.
It starts with “Intro: James Knox Logan Before You,” and I immediately went through a test I give myself when I’m worried about losing my memory: “Aldrich, Bryant, Colfax, Dupont … and Zenith.” The city planners in Minneapolis way back when sensibly named the streets west of Lyndale in alphabetical order.
Turns out Boyle, which is his moniker as a musical artist, also graduated from Richfield High School, six years after me. Although he’s been concentrating on instrumental music for at least the past 15 years, he decided on this latest album to take a lyrical and nostalgic romp through the backroads of his memories.
Even though Boyle has been in La Crosse (and making music) for all of the nearly 30 years I’ve been here, I’d never heard anything about him before last summer, when he opened for The Slow Poisoner. Another of the opening acts, Chris Zobin, told me Boyle had recently taken up clarinet and his act, The Boyle Johnson Sex Funeral, would have an experimental flavor that might evoke Miles Davis if it went well.
Knowing that, I was a little afraid to listen to “Spinout,” lest I be assaulted by some kind of acid jazz squawking. But I put it in the player the first chance I got, mainly because his song titles piqued my interest. On top of the familiar street names, it has a couple songs that reference TV celebrities I knew so well as a kid, both, I think, from Channel 11: “Mel Jass” and “The Day Roundhouse Rodney Died.” And there was one four-song stretch that seemed especially inviting, given my nostalgic mood: “Muscle Car,” “Let’s Go for a Drive,” “Driving Your Grandmother’s Car” and “Spinout.”
After listening to the lushly layered, pleasingly poppy soundscape of Boyle’s album, I was not at all surprised when he told me during a fun chat at The Root Note that he is a huge Beach Boys fan, adores the band’s “Pet Sounds” album, and loves putting little treats in his recordings that only a dedicated few will notice.
The songs are all about two minutes long and the densely layered, reverb-drenched vocals often are just a hypnotically repetitive recitation of the song title. “Lyrically,” he said, “I would call it laconic.”
He did all the vocals himself, as well as playing guitar, bass, drums, piano, organ, clarinet, saxophone, flute, ukulele, mandolin and merlin (a stringed instrument he described as a “guitar dulcimer.”) It’s all Boyle, except for “Minnehaha,” which features tambourine by Ed Johnson, who also mixed the album.
Talk about a labor of love.
Boyle has done so many recording projects over the years that he’s lost count. This is the first one that has employed digital technology. He used portable four- and eight-track recorders, refusing to use a computer in production “Spinout.”
“It takes a lot of the fun out of it, the magic,” Boyle said. “I am kind of stuck in the ’70s.”
People who want to listen to “Spinout” will have to acquire it old school. It’s not going to be on Spotify, but if you go to Deaf Ear Records of Jimbo Zill’s Instrument Repair of La Crosse, you might be able to get a copy.
After listening to “Spinout” and chatting with Boyle, I couldn’t help admiring his artistic vision and the amount of time and passion he poured into it. All that work, and how many people will hear this? Like any musician, Boyle would love people to hear and enjoy his music, but that’s not why he does it.
“I don’t know what else I’d do,” he said with a shrug. “If I didn’t have music, you wouldn’t have me. It’s what drives me to breathe.”
Rock on …
Contact Randy Erickson at randy.erickson@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @Troubadog.
