Registration is open for the La Crosse Community Theatre's Theatre for Youth summer camps.
The three camps are designed to enhance theatrical literacy of the audience, volunteers and staff, as well as provide opportunities for creativity and personal growth in a fun, collaborative environment.
The camps all meet at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.
"Imagination, Go!" is for ages 5 through 7 and meets from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, July 29 through Aug. 2. This introductory half-day camp for the youngest pretenders will use games, crafts and stories to learn about all things theater, and campers will learn how to create an original piece or add onto a favorite tale.
"Showtime!" is for ages 8 through 13 and meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 9. This camp is for anyone craving to be part of a show, where the campers will experiment with costumes, props, lights and sounds, as well as rehearse and perform a short play.
"Musical Theatre Camp Presents" is for ages 14 through 18 and meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 22 through Aug. 2. This intensive, two-week camp will immerse campers in musical theater, gaining experience in auditioning, rehearsing and performing "High School Musical Jr."
Tuition will be $80-$300 for each student, and registration may be completed through the Box Office by calling Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 608-784-9292 or online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
