U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s annual student art exhibit opened to the public this week, and can be seen through April 14 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Center for the Arts.
Organized by Kind and his wife, Tawni, the 23rd annual event showcases art created by high school students throughout western and central Wisconsin.
“Our students in Wisconsin have amazing talent, and it always makes me proud to point out Wisconsinites’ art in my offices and in the Capitol,” Kind said. “I hope everyone in western and central Wisconsin can take the time to visit the art gallery this spring, and join us celebrating the arts and young artists here in our state.”
The first-place entry will be hung for a year in the U.S. Capitol, along with works by other student artists across the country. The second-place piece will be displayed in Kind’s Washington office, while the third- and fourth-place pieces will be displayed in his Wisconsin offices.
A reception to recognize the students and unveil the winning pieces will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the UW-L Center for the Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.