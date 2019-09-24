Retired teacher and Holocaust educator named 2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest

For nine consecutive Oktoberfests, Darryle Clott proudly marched in the Maple Leaf Parade with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Pompons alumnae.
On the 10th year of the Pompon alums joining the parade, Clott will swap her pompoms for a dirndl and sash, and her husband will take a break from being a parade “pom daddy.”
The reason: Clott was named the 2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest at a reception Tuesday evening.
She’ll still be cheering for La Crosse, though, especially at local parades and festivals that Oktoberfest royalty attend throughout the year.
“I think about how lucky we are,” Clott said. “We’re just representing the community that we love.”
Clott was nominated for the Mrs. O position by friends Kenna Christians, the 2013 Mrs. O, and Sister Mary Ann Gshwind of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. Her theme for the year is “Teachers Inspire,” which honors the role that teachers play in our lives.
Clott, who taught English at Longfellow Middle School and La Crescent-Hokah High School before retiring, is active in the community as a Holocaust educator. She has also brought widely known Holocaust survivors, including Gerda Weissmann Klein and the late Elie Wiesel, to town to tell their stories.
“I teach about the Holocaust because I want people to understand what happens when people fail to accept other people’s differences and don’t speak up against injustices,” Clott said.
Clott said she found out she had been selected when Christians invited her over to give an informal presentation about Holocaust history to some friends. To her surprise, two women burst out from a bedroom and presented with a thick binder, as well as the news that she had been selected as the next Mrs. O.
Saul Prombaum, rabbi emeritus at Congregation Sons of Abraham, said he could not be more pleased for Clott.
“There is nothing more relevant to understanding the political landscape than the study of the Holocaust,” Prombaum said.
Adolf Hitler exploited existing prejudices, nationalism and an economic depression in his political rise to power, which resulted in the murder of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of other ethnic and social minorities.
Oktoberfests, long a part of German culture, today celebrate beer first and foremost, but also German identity and tradition. Munich's famed Oktoberfest was co-opted as part of Nazi propaganda during Hitler's rise, but the tradition predates and postdates the dark stain Hitler left on Germany's history.
Still, while German culture and history are distinct, “there’s a cautionary tale that any society can be co-opted,” Prombaum said. “You ignore history at your own peril.”
Since World War II, Germany has made war reparations to Jews and now leads Europe in taking in asylum-seeking migrants and immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa, Prombaum said.
That’s why initiatives like Clott’s, which teach people about the Holocaust, are so important, he said. “As long as they’re knowledgeable, there’s hope that future generations can stop this from happening again.”
She seems like a great choice! Congratulations!
