A year ago, Gary Walth watched one of his daughters, Christine, perform in a play during the Minnesota Fringe Festival. This week, he’ll be back at the festival, only this time he’ll be watching his daughter direct a musical he wrote.
Walth, who retired in May 2017 as director of choral music studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, is presenting “Locker Room Talk,” a musical he wrote about the challenges encountered by a woman who takes over coaching a boys basketball team at a small parochial high school. It touches on gender bias and racism, portraying the coach’s struggle to overcome stereotypes and prejudice, and showing how she transformed the locker room into a classroom to teach respect and positive social awareness along with athletic skills.
Over the years, Walth has composed a lot of music, and he’s no rookie to writing music for the stage. His doctoral thesis was an opera based on the Old Testament story of Esther titled “The Star and the Scepter,” and in 2006 he took a sabbatical and wrote “If These Walls Could Talk,” a “musical within a musical” centering on high school students trying to save their arts program by staging an opera.
With “Locker Room Talk,” Walth got to stretch his composing skills in many directions. The 10 songs in the 45-minute, humor-infused musical run the gamut, starting with a rapping nun and encompassing rock, jazz, samba and traditional Broadway musical balladry. “I didn’t try to branch out and do anything I wasn’t comfortable with,” he said, noting that all Fringe Festival shows are limited to 50 minutes or fewer. “The idea of the compactness of the show has helped me a little bit because I’m not going off on a tangent somewhere.”
The inspiration for the musical came from the experiences of Kelly Anderson, who was one of few women to coach a boys team in Minnesota. Walth found a Minnesota Public Radio report about Anderson, now a principal in Ada, Minn., and he talked to her several times during his work on the musical.
“She was really open to the idea,” he said, adding that Anderson plans to come to one of the five stagings at the festival, which runs Aug. 2-12.
Walth got his daughter, Christine, involved in the project, first as a sounding board and editor and now as a director, making her directorial debut (outside of middle school church musicals). A second-grade teacher in Bloomington, Minn., she said she was surprised her father wanted to write a musical and was on board from the beginning to help in any way.
“I was interested in helping him right away because I love his work as a composer and wanted to help him accomplish this dream,” Christine Walth said, admitting she was a little nervous at first. “When he asked me to direct, I knew there would be moments when he would see things differently, as there are in any company. Since we are a close-knit family and honest with each one another, after the first few times that I shared my thoughts or made suggestions, there was really no anxiety about it again. We both knew that we were going into writing and creating a work that we could both be proud of and wanted what was best for the show.”
For most of the “Locker Room Talk,” the Walths drew from a pool of 300 actors who took part in unified auditions, keeping an eye out for actors who could sing and looked like they could be on a high school basketball team. But Gary Walth had a ringer in mind for the lead role of the coach.
Gary Walth had met Yvonne Freese years ago at the wedding of one of his UW-L students. A Lanesboro, Minn., native, Freese is an aspiring actress of imposing stature who played college basketball, playing on a Fergus Falls, Minn., team that won a national junior college championship.
“Yvonne is just really a special person,” Gary Walth said. “That really helped me decide on this concept.”
“We are lucky to be working with a talented cast,” said Christine Walth, adding that the show will be a positive experience for people who see it. “I think the audience will love the message of equality, empowering others and uniting against hatred. It is overall really upbeat, and the music is a lot of fun.”
Gary Walth is thinking about expanding “Locker Room Talk” to a full-length musical, and he’s enjoyed this process so much that he might even do another Fringe Festival show. “It’s been a fun ride with this show,” he said. “And Christine has done a great job.”
It’s been a fun ride for Christine Walth, too.
“I’ve had a really great time working with my dad. It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime experience to collaborate with him on this work,” she said. “We have grown closer by spending time together, problem solving, and running lots of errands for the show. I realize that not many people can say that they helped their dad write and produce an original musical. I feel really fortunate to be doing this with him, and I’m proud of our work. I can’t say enough how lucky I am to have him as a dad.”
