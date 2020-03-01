ReVoiced to perform March 4 with local guests Vocal Point

ReVoiced will partner with local a cappella group, Vocal Point, to perform at 7:30 p.m. March 4 in the Lyche Theatre of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S., La Crosse.
Vocal Point is a 15-member auditioned a cappella Vocal Band from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School. ReVoiced will be teaching a one-on-one workshop at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts with G-E-T Vocal Point as part of their “Music in Schools” initiative.
Tickets are $38 and may be purchased over the phone or at www.webercenterarts.org. For questions or tickets, please call the box office at 608-784-9292 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.