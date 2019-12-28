Ring in 2020 in Coulee Region style: Live music and other events in the area Dec. 31

The year is drawing to a close, and whether you look back on 2019 fondly or are all too ready to leave it behind, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate.
For those ready to party their way into 2020 — and those looking for more sedate entertainment to bid 2019 farewell — the Coulee Region offers plenty of options:
What's likely to be La Crosse's biggest new year's bash will begin at 7 p.m. in the South Hall of the La Crosse Center. The event, presented by Klutch, La Crosse Magazine and 2Do La Crosse, features live music by Ship of Fools (7 to 9 p.m.) and Brat Pack Radio (9 p.m. to 1 a.m.). Appetizers and beverages will be available for purchase, provided by Pogreba's and Pogy's Catering.
In addition to stirring up holiday cheer, the community celebration will give back: Proceeds from the event will go to Coulee Region RSVP. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students and military personnel through Dec. 30, available through the La Crosse Center box office, and $25 at the door.
Meanwhile, the La Crosse Skyrockers are counting down to their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show. This year is a big one — the group's 90th year of pyrotechnic displays. It's sure to be a show to remember, and area residents will have two chances to see it: at 6 p.m. and midnight.
Another colorful event will be taking place at Onyx Bar and Grill, 101 Sky Harbor Drive, where the La Crosse Gurls are putting on a New Year's Eve drag extravaganza, with a lineup of talented performers including Jojo Jubilee, Taylor Ashton and Stacy LaMour. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9.
Beyond the city limits, there will be plenty of music and revelry to ring in the new year. Sure to please is the Rockin' Country New Year from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Leo & Leona's in Newburg Corners, W1436 Hwy. 33. Providing musical entertainment will be Wylde Chylde, along with K Sterling and The 85 Silver Band. Tickets are $20, with food and champagne at midnight.
Across the state line in Minnesota, community members will be able to celebrate in the new La Crescent Area Event Center, 509 N. Chestnut St. The New Year's Eve Bash 2020 is for adults age 21 and older, and the $30 ticket includes three drink tickets plus appetizers. Tom Conrad and the Mayfield Experience will provide live music.
Upriver in Winona, Treedome Productions is putting on its fourth annual New Year's Eve Bash from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Island City Brewing, 65 E. Front St. The event boasts a great lineup of musical guests, including The Heavy Set, Tabah and more. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door, and include one drink ticket. All ages are welcome.
New Year's Eve music
Dan and Rae, 6 to 9 p.m., Pastimes, 2658 George St., La Crosse.
Johnny G., 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Tangled Hickory, 120 S. Main St., Viroqua.
Saner & Gibbons, 8 to 11 p.m., the Waterfront Tavern, 329 Front St., La Crosse. Waterfront features special holiday menu.
Deep Track, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Freighthouse Restaurant, 107 Vine St., La Crosse.
The Shufflin' Duprees, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Onalaska American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska.
Last Call and SHOCK Pocket, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Moxie's, 1835 Rose St., La Crosse. Tickets $8 in advance, $10 at the door; available for purchase at Moxie's.
Live music and fellowship, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Bethany Church La Crosse, 3936 County Road B. Tickets are $5 and available for purchase at Third Place Cafe (located in the church).
Sellout, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Timmer's 10 Mile Pub, W4516 Eddie Ave., La Crosse.
Blue Collar 40, 9 p.m., Features Sports Bar and Grill, 1425 Hwy. 16, West Salem. Party favors and champagne at midnight.
The Old Fashioneds, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau. $7 suggested donation.
Brianna Rae Band, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Verse Lounge and Grill, 717 Rose St., La Crosse.
Peter Kish, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Schmidty's Bar and Grill, 3119 State Road, La Crosse.
Dude Fresh, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., New Year's Eve Pajama Jam Party at Our Corner Bar, 2104 George St., La Crosse.
High Mileage, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Norwegian Hollow, E4533 Norwegian Hollow Road, Viroqua.
Ontourage, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Blue Moon, 716 Second Ave. N., Onalaska.
Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Charmant Hotel, 101 State St., La Crosse. Dinner served 5 to 10 p.m.