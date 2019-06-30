Riverfest will kick off Thursday in La Crosse with music, food, entertainers and even helicopter rides.
Whether attendees want to feast on and judge burger samples, try a variety of appetizing dishes or be entertained by both local and nationally known acts, there is something for everyone in the packed weekend of events, concluding with a new second fireworks display the final day of the festival, Saturday, July 6.
Media director Derek Martin looks forward to seeing the excitement among festgoers as they experience what he and the rest of the 2019 Riverfest team have prepared and set up for this year’s festival.
With construction occurring in the festival area in La Crosse’s Riverside Park, Martin assures that signs will be posted to lead attendees to events.
Take a look at a few of the highlights coming Fourth of July weekend and learn important details about the upcoming festival:
Music
Morgan Wallen, a country singer making his name known in the industry with hits like “Up Down” featuring Florida Georgia Line and “The Way I Talk,” will kick off the festival on Wednesday evening.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy beloved bands such as The Remainders, The Couleegans, One Way North, Slow No Wake, Monkey Wrench and many others.
Entertainment
New this year will be an additional fireworks show, Celebrations on the River Fireworks, on Saturday. The largest display in the Coulee Region, Kwik Trip’s Firework Extravaganza, will wow crowds again the evening of July Fourth.
Helicopter rides will also be a new addition to the festival.
Flights, provided by Lake Superior Helicopters, will take off from the parking lot northeast of the Oktoberfest grounds. Participants will be able to enjoy an aerial tour of La Crosse. Options include, but will not be limited to, the 2.5 Miler, costing $49 per person, and the 5 Miler, costing $68 per person, which will also feature travel over the Mississippi River and Island Park. Sign-up before the festival is not required. The order of flights will be determined on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Rides will start at 11 a.m. each day of the festival with end times varying.
Other events scheduled include a basketball stunt aerobatic show Xtreme Team and hypnotist Gabriel Holmes, both occurring all four days of the festival. River City Water Skiers will entertain the crowds on Thursday and Friday.
Athletic events will include the Firecracker 4 Mile and Youth Race and River Vaults.
For younger attendees, each day’s schedule includes children’s train rides and inflatables.
Food and beverages
Reinhart Foodservice LLC will again bring Burger Bash, an annual competition featuring chefs from the region attempting to create the best burger.
While the winner of the contest will be determined before the event by a panel of judges, attendees will be able to sample the burger creations and vote for the People’s Choice winner.
A vegan burger will be new this year to the menu that includes a variety of different flavor profiles.
Gifts will be offered at the event, including water bottles and small book bags. Children will also be able to enjoy provided bubble wands and crayons.
For the Burger Bash event, an additional $10 is asked of attendees, who must also have a Riverfest button.
All proceeds from this additional charge will be donated to the fundraiser of this year’s beneficiary, Beer By Bike Brigade. The funds will be used to “reduce the School District of La Crosse’s lunch program deficit to help eliminate hunger and food debt in La Crosse’s schools,” according to Reinhart Foodservice.
When asked why the cause was chosen, Michelle Jerome, the company’s marketing manager, said: “We have a few missions to align with. One of these is to feed families in need.”
Also present at the festival will be a variety of food trucks and vendors in the food tent, with dishes including deep fried pickles, lamb gyros, egg rolls and cheese curds. The options within the food tent are only available to those with a Riverfest button.
Buttons
For components of the festival north of State Street in the park, a button is required. Buttons are available to be purchased for $7 at Kwik Trip stores, Festival Foods in Onalaska, Holmen and La Crosse, Altra Federal Credit Unions and the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau. During the event, buttons will be available for $10. Children 12 years old and younger do not need a button to enjoy the weekend’s events.
Proceeds from button sales will go toward future Riverfest expenses, along with donations to organizations that volunteered during the event. The festival has donated an estimated $1.1 million to 47 local organizations since 1983.
For more information about this year’s festival, visit www.riverfestlacrosse.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.