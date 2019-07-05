Riverfest's helicopter tour takes the fun to new heights

La Crosse’s annual Riverfest celebration kicked into high gear Wednesday with country music singer Morgan Wallen as headliner playing for a packed park.
The annual summer celebration boasts 25 entertainers and more entertainment this year, ranging from a hypnotist to pickleball demonstrations and floatable inflatables for kids, as well as music — from local heroes to nationally known acts.
This year, however, marked the first that the celebration offered helicopter tours of the city to festival goers.
“It’s a really cool opportunity in La Crosse to get to see the festival and other parts of the city from the helicopter ride,” said Derek Martin, this year’s Riverfest media director, in an interview Tuesday.
Riverfest partnered with Lake Superior Helicopters to provide rides to interested attendees.
“We were so excited to have them come in and be a part of our festival this year,” Martin said.
Lake Superior Helicopters, based in Duluth, Minnesota, offers three different tours of the city during this year’s festival.
The tours are 2.5 miles, 5 miles and 10 miles long and offer beautiful views of the Mississippi River, downtown La Crosse, the bluffs and more.
The 2.5-mile option is just a small taste of what it is like to fly in a helicopter. The 5-miler, which runs about five to seven minutes, gives riders an excellent view of the La Crosse riverfront, downtown and more; the 10-miler, a 10- to 15-minute flight, is the only route that takes riders over the state line into Minnesota and offers the most expansive view of the La Crosse area.
And for those in search of an extra thrill, it’s possible to upgrade their choice to the “adrenaline flight,” which offers a doors-off experience complete with 30-degree banked turns.
When it isn’t providing aerial tours, Lake Superior Helicopters acts as a flight school where students — and this year’s ground crew at Riverfest — are able to train to become helicopter pilots through a partnership between the business and Lake Superior Colleges Center for Advanced Aviation in Duluth.
The flight training program “takes students from zero to employable in an entry-level position in the helicopter industry with Certified Flight Instructor and Certified Flight Instructor Instrument ratings,” according to the Lake Superior Helicopters website.
Weather permitting, the bright yellow helicopter will be running from 10 a.m. until dark for the rest of Riverfest.
Those interested can sign up for a ride on the Lake Superior Helicopters website, or in person. In person sign-up is first-come, first-serve and there is only one helicopter, so allow for extra waiting time. The pick-up and drop-off location is on the northeast side of the Oktoberfest grounds, and no button is required. All ages are welcome.
Aside from helicopter rides, residents and visitors can expect annual favorites such as a pole vaulting competition run by Rivervault, which allows anyone to compete with a $5 buy-in — the proceeds of which support the La Crosse Track Club; an extreme baskeball display put on by Xtreme Team, “the only dunk team to receive a championship ring,” according to its website; and an annual Fourth of July fireworks display sponsored by Kwik Trip.
Thursday also offered a Kid’s Race, where children race in age brackets on tricycles and Big Wheels.
Michelle Powell, a La Crosse resident, cheered her daughters, Ellen and Jillian Powell, from behind the finish line as they sped toward her. Her husband Alex, cheered the girls on from the starting point.
The family enjoyed taking part in the activities for all ages but their favorite is the extreme basketball showcase, Michelle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.