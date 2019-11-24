The holiday season is a time to make memories with people you love — or to take a little time to treat yourself amid the chaos of gift shopping, cooking and party planning.
Whichever is the case for you, there are upcoming shows in the region that present the perfect opportunity for a day trip — with family, with friends or as an excuse for a little alone time.
My top pick is the U.S. tour of “Hamilton,” playing through Dec. 8 at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.
Four years after the show debuted, I’m still talking about it, and I’m not the only one. “Hamilton” unites my love of music with my passion for history, but non-nerds love it too; belting out the soundtrack is an activity that can always bring me and my jock sister together.
Integrating diverse casting and musical traditions of black America, “Hamilton” creates a space in the story of our nation’s birth for people who historically haven’t seen themselves reflected in the white faces of our Founding Fathers.
It has prompted a fresh wave of interest in early American history and introduced a new generation to Broadway.
And it’s an exceptionally good time.
In addition to the Madison run, “Hamilton” is also playing in Chicago through Jan. 5.
Christmas tours
Violinist Lindsey Stirling is making a pass through the Midwest as part of her Warmer in the Winter Christmas tour. She visited La Crosse in 2018, when she drew quite the crowd with her energetic stage performance. The “America’s Got Talent” and “Dancing With the Stars” combines her violin playing with dance to tell engaging stories. Though classically trained from a young age, Stirling borrows from distinctly modern media — like video games and comic books — in crafting her aesthetic.
You have free articles remaining.
Lindsey Stirling performs Nov. 29 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.; Dec. 3 at the Des Moines Civic Center in Des Moines, Iowa; and Dec. 5 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.
Another Christmas-themed tour making stops within driving distance is Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The symphonic metal group, which combines rock instruments with a string section and a dazzling laser show, has undergone many changes since its debut in the mid-1990s — including the 2017 death of its founder, Paul O’Neill.
But the much-loved group is still touring, this winter bringing back its debut album, the rock opera “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” One of the most popular Christmas albums ever in the United States, most readers will be familiar with the sounds of TSO’s holiday hit, even if they don’t know it.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs Dec. 27 at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee and Dec. 28 at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. Both dates include afternoon and evening shows, and an afternoon performance would be perfect family-friendly Christmas outing.
Comedy in Madison
Few contemporary comedians have experienced the degree of success Jeff Dunham has. Of them, he’s the only one using puppets. The ventriloquist performs Dec 5. at the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison.
Also in the state’s capital will be Judah Friedlander. Most people probably know him best as Frank from “30 Rock,” but the comedian has decades of stand-up under his belt as well, and he’ll bring those well-honed skills to the Majestic Theater on Dec. 8.
And that's not all. Check out these other upcoming events:
- Classical pianist Lorie Line, Dec. 3, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, Minn.
- Blues singer-songwriter Samantha Fish, Dec. 5, Majestic Theater, Madison
- Erykah Badu and Nas, Dec. 8, United Center in Chicago
- Twenty One Pilots, Dec. 13, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago
- Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace and Bad Wolves, Dec. 11, Alliant Energy Center Coliseum, Madison
- Deadmau5: Dec. 14, Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee
- Mumford & Sons, Dec. 14, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago
- Wilco, Dec. 15, Chicago Theatre, Chicago
- Oak Ridge Boys, Dec. 21, Crystal Grand Music Theater, Wisconsin Dells
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.