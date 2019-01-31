The 10th anniversary tour of “Rock of Ages” a celebration of the bombastic rock music anthems of the 1980s, comes to the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 6, for a show to start at 7:30 p.m.
Nominated for five Tony Awards, including best musical, “Rock of Ages” captures the era that was big, bad 1980s Hollywood. The musical takes place at one of the Sunset Strip’s last epic venues, a place where the legendary Stacee Jaxx returns to the stage and rock ‘n’ roll dreamers line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Featuring the music of bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake, among many others, this production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger-than-life characters.
Described as a jukebox musical with “a scrappy blend of 1980s nostalgia and legit rock musicianship,” “Rock of Ages” includes hits “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love Is,” “Here I Go Again” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
Immensely popular with audiences, “Rock of Ages” ran on Broadway from 2009–15, and a screen adaptation was released in 2012. Book is by Chris D’Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.
Tickets are $59 for main floor, $55 for lower balcony, and $49 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, call 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.
