Rock the Vets fundraiser returns to La Crosse American Legion

American Legion Post 52 in La Crosse hosted its first Rock the Vets concert last summer, and at the time, nobody knew how that first venture would turn out.
But local musician and event organizer Dustin Lamm needn’t have worried.
“We were just blown away that we sold out our first year,” he said. “We couldn’t have been more happy — especially in seeing how happy the Legion was with the money we raised for them.”
All the bands performed for free, and proceeds went to Legion-sponsored charities that help veterans. The same holds true for the second Rock the Vets event, which will be Sept. 1. Lamm said it’s scheduled for the Sunday during Labor Day weekend in hopes more people can attend.
“We raised $7,500 last year, and this year we’re shooting for $10,000,” Lamm said. He added that the emphasis this year is on programs to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Bands volunteering their time this year include familiar names like The Sonic Tracks, The Craig Olson Project and The Executives. After The Executives’ final set — they’re the headliners again this year — there will be an after party in the lounge with live music. Food will be available throughout the event.
Last year 430 tickets were sold, and Lamm said he’s planning for another sellout this year. Ensuring things run smoothly, the event will be emceed by former radio personality Brucie Bumchuckles.
Despite the success of the first Rock the Vets, Lamm says there is room for improvement.
“You could hardy walk in there last year, but we’ve done better this year. It’s easier to maneuver,” Lamm said. “We’ve got two full stages now, and we designated a special area up front for wheelchairs.”
