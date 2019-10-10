The 2019-20 theater season is in full swing in La Crosse, with three productions debuting Friday:
'Romeo and Juliet'
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts presents William Shakespeare's classic of young love thwarted by warring families.
Director: Greg Parmeter
Cast: Grant Latus, Noah Mastaglio, Tess Douty, Natalie Leek, Peter Lee, Nick Holland-Hayes, Corinne Kessler, Shane Flaningam, Beth Miller, Sarah Lambert, Even Medd, Emily Riebe, Alec Berchem, Jared Endres, Ronny Mickle, Maddie Stoffel, Emma Henry, Leah Williams, Steven Gage, Sarah Coppenbarger, Kyle Tanis, Gabe Ross, Delaney Scudella, Wriley Hoffner, Mykal Lake and Molly Carstensen
Details: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 17-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 13 and 20, at the Toland Theater, UW-La Crosse Center for the Arts, 16th and Vine streets. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts.
'Into the Woods'
Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical features a whimsical cast of fairytale characters journeying — where else? — into the deep, dark woods, where their wishes and quests intertwine and all must face the music.
Director: Matt Campbell
Details: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 2 p.m. Oct. 13, at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center Main Theater, 929 Jackson St. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to http://www4.viterbo.edu/events
'Annie Jr.'
An adaptation of the classic musical, "Annie Jr." follows the adventures of plucky, indomitable Annie, a curly-haired orphan who charms everyone she meets on her journey to find a family. "Annie Jr." is a Penguin Project production, featuring actors with special needs.
Director: Stacy Bruemmer
Cast: Jett Ashenafi-Schryver, Bella Bouldan, Ray Charbeneau, Adalyn Dehli, Lila Dummer, Nora Erickson, Anna Fortuine, Destinee Freybler, Evangeline Galvan, Greta Griffith, Reese Guest, Alayna Hamamoto, Trinity Horstman, Hailey Iseri, Jake Kaiser, Josh Kaiser, Grace Kearney, AJ Kies, Jackson Larson, Eliza Levendoski, Elizabeth Matz, William Matz, Grace Olson, Mara Peterson, Tiara Potts, Megan Ramsay, Stephen Reischl, Anna Reiss, Carson Schuster, Wade Schuster, Rubie Stetzer, Ellie Sullivan, Nolan Sullivan, and Rayna Torgerson.
Details: 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 2 p.m. Oct. 12-13, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts’ Lyche Theatre, 428 S. Front St. S. To purchase tickets, call 608-784-9292 or go to www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org
Also on the stage
"The Bad Seed," through Oct. 20 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. Details: www.webercenterarts.org
