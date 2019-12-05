Rose Ensemble brings 'An Early-American Christmas' Dec. 14 to Mary of the Angels Chapel

Still, the program is sure to strike a chord, Šrámek said. “We draw upon the beloved, close-harmony traditions of the late 1800s — that set the stage for what would become bluegrass and old-time music — to engage in some truly all-American sing-alongs.”

Hokanson agreed. Even though the tunes might not be familiar, it’s “music that’s deep in the American soul.”

“The usual (Christmas) standards are wonderful,” he said, “but here’s something quite beautiful and quite different and deeply historic.”

The historical aspect of the music is something Šrámek embraces. Putting together a program, he said, requires extensive research, both in traditional academic institutions and beyond.

“For us, conversations with linguists, ethnomusicologists, folk-arts practitioners and religious leaders are as important as our work in more structured academic circles,” he said.

The final product, in addition to being a collection of beautiful music, is an opportunity for audiences to be “immersed in enlightening experiences which highlight ages of cultural traditions, politics and spirituality using beautiful vocal music and historical texts as vessels.”