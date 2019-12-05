Rose Ensemble brings 'An Early-American Christmas' Dec. 14 to Mary of the Angels Chapel

Drake Hokanson first heard the Rose Ensemble perform about 20 years ago, and it made quite an impression.
“(They perform with) a level of precision and beauty that’s unlike anything else,” he said of the group, which has a repertoire of ancient and classical music spanning 1,000 years and 30 languages.
Ever since, the La Crosse author and photographer has been a self-described Rose Ensemble “groupie,” along with his wife, Carol Kratz.
“There’s a lot of choral music out there that’s OK,” Hokanson said, “but there’s nothing I’ve heard that’s as good as the Rose Ensemble.”
Now, after more than two decades, the group is calling it quits. It’s in its final touring season, which includes one last performance in La Crosse.
The Dec. 16 concert — which Hokanson and Kratz, now members of the Rose Ensemble board, helped organize — is called “And Glory Shone Around: An Early-American Christmas.”
Hokanson and Rose Ensemble founder Jordán Šrámek both point out that this isn’t your typical holiday fare.
“This is not your ordinary Christmas music concert,” Hokanson said. “You won’t hear ‘Jingle Bells.’”
Instead, audience members will be treated to three centuries of North American music, from 17th-century English-style dances and Shaker hymns to Appalachian reels and Southern shape-note singing, featuring guest musician Dan Chouinard on accordion.
Still, the program is sure to strike a chord, Šrámek said. “We draw upon the beloved, close-harmony traditions of the late 1800s — that set the stage for what would become bluegrass and old-time music — to engage in some truly all-American sing-alongs.”
Hokanson agreed. Even though the tunes might not be familiar, it’s “music that’s deep in the American soul.”
“The usual (Christmas) standards are wonderful,” he said, “but here’s something quite beautiful and quite different and deeply historic.”
The historical aspect of the music is something Šrámek embraces. Putting together a program, he said, requires extensive research, both in traditional academic institutions and beyond.
“For us, conversations with linguists, ethnomusicologists, folk-arts practitioners and religious leaders are as important as our work in more structured academic circles,” he said.
The final product, in addition to being a collection of beautiful music, is an opportunity for audiences to be “immersed in enlightening experiences which highlight ages of cultural traditions, politics and spirituality using beautiful vocal music and historical texts as vessels.”
In some ways “And Glory Shone Around” is a departure from the Rose Ensemble’s standard set. For one thing, Šrámek remarked, “it’s entirely in English!”
It’s also a fairly modern program for the Rose Ensemble — but modernity is relative, especially when you consider that the ensemble’s repertoire includes pieces from the 12th century.
But the fundamentals remain the same: world-class performers and a diverse selection of outstanding music.
The location of the concert is a draw in itself: Mary of the Angels Chapel at St. Rose Convent. “Cathedrals were built for music to sound great, and this is an example of that,” Hokanson said of the Romanesque chapel.
Combine that with the beautiful architecture and the program’s Christmas theme, and the performance will generate “a wonderful kind of ambience,” he said.
The Rose Ensemble’s last visit to La Crosse is sure to be a good one, Hokanson said. “Nobody will go home disappointed.”