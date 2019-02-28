Which U.S. rock band holds the record for most Top 40 hits? The answer might surprise a lot of people. With 36 songs that charted 40 or higher, the Beach Boys top the list. A quintessentially American band, they started recording in 1961with a sound hard to imagine originating anywhere else.
That sunny Southern California vibe is scheduled to hit West Salem on March 8 when the Sail On tribute band takes the stage at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts. The audience that evening will be treated to songs like “Little Deuce Coupe,” “Barbara Ann,” “The Sloop John B,” “Do You Wanna Dance?” and nearly 30 other chart-topping Beach Boys hits.
Although there are other Beach Boys tribute bands touring the country, the musicians in Sail On have perhaps the ideal resumé for capturing that unique Beach Boys sound. That’s because of their background with a group called The Explorer’s Club.
Founded in 2005 in South Carolina in 2005, The Explorers Club was inspired by the sophisticated pop sounds coming out of Los Angeles in the late 1960s. The group purposely aimed to recreate the so-called California sound. They were so successful that their first album — “Freedom Wind” — has been called “the best album Brian Wilson and company never made.”
Eventually, The Explorers Club relocated to Nashville, where members continued to record while performing with Brian Wilson as well as groups including Cheap Trick, the Zombies, and Earth, Wind and Fire. Meanwhile, The Explorer’s Club’s second album was even mixed by Beach Boys engineer Mark Linnett.
“We became pretty well known for capturing that California sound on record,” said Jason Brewer, songwriter for The Explorers Club and guitarist/vocalist for Sail On.
When fans kept suggesting they do more Beach Boys music, the idea of a tribute band began to take shape. “We wanted to put together a band that honors the Beach Boys and was an accurate rendition of their music,” Brewer said.
Sail On first went out on tour in 2017 and word spread fast about just how true to that Beach Boys sound Sail On is. “We played about 80 concerts last year and we’ll do over 100 this year,” Brewer said. “We feel really lucky to do this, because it’s our favorite kind of music.”
He noted that the Beach Boys were one of the very first true rock and roll bands and their music was far more complex than most bands. “Brian Wilson envisioned putting jazz vocal harmonies on top of soul and R&B,” Brewer said. “To an extent their music sounds like the '60s, but much of it is really timeless.”
According to Brewer, Brian Wilson was so prolific that the Heider show will feature nothing but Beach Boys tunes.
“We don’t use video or pre-recorded music—we let the songs talk for themselves,” Brewer said. “There are close to 30 songs from all the different eras. Older people can close their eyes and feel like they’re back in their youth.”
