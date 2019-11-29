Santaland Diaries returns Dec. 13 to Weber Center

Since it made its radio debut on NPR in 1992, David Sedaris' essay, "The Santaland Diaries" and its subsequent stage adaptation by Joe Mantello have been Christmas classics.
This holiday season, the beloved, irreverent one-man show is back by popular demand at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, presented by the La Crosse Community Theatre.
LCT veteran Matt Springer stars in and directs the production, which debuts Dec. 13 and is "for mature elves only."
Springer plays an out-of-work actor who reluctantly takes a gig as a Macy's elf.
As the visitors begin to pour into Santaland, the job goes from simply humiliating to downright infuriating, and an increasingly bitter Crumpet the Elf begins taking out his frustrations on children and parents alike.
When a Santa with real heart arrives, can he help the cynical elf embrace the spirit of Christmas before his employment runs out?
"The most exciting part of starring in and directing a one-man production is the complete ownership of the performance," Springer said. "As an actor in modern theater, we are often far removed from the table when it comes to the overall artistic vision of a production. ... However, in this instance, LCT has entrusted me to bring all of my artistic interpretations to life on their stage."
Tickets are on sale now for the show, which LCT producing artistic director Grant Golson noted consistently sells out. "Don't wait to get your tickets," he advised.