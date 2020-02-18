You are the owner of this article.
Saturday barn dance is fundraiser for Great River Folk Fest
The Folk Fest Midwinter Barn Dance will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, the Concordia Ballroom, 1129 La Crosse St.

The dance features caller Jesse Downs from Ocooch Mountain, with Barb Dalton and Betsy Knowles on fiddle, Steve Meger on guitar, and Larry Dalton on bass.

Dance lessons will be available.

The event is a fundraiser for the Great River Folk Fest.

