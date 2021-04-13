 Skip to main content
Serena Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios
AP

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Serena Williams serves to Arantxa Rus, of the Netherlands, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in New York. Williams says she has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court.

 Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court, the tennis star said Tuesday.

Williams made the announcement during a conversation with actor Michael B. Jordan that was part of a charitable event organized by Vanity Fair magazine.

The 39-year-old Williams, who ranks second all-time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, said she hopes to “bring really special stories to film, and to people's homes.”

Williams, who has limited her schedule in recent years because of injuries and the birth of her daughter, has not played since she lost in the Australian Open semifinals in February to Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

