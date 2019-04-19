Seven community members are itching to get their hands on the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra baton, but only two will be the lucky guest conductors at a concert this spring.
Now on its 23rd year, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra Conductor Wannabe contest serves as a fundraiser for both the symphony and the charity of the winner’s choice, with a 22 year total of $654,058 and the six 2018 contestants raising over $50,000.
The 2019 participants aim to exceed that total, encouraging friends, family, colleagues and music lovers elect them for guest conductor. Each vote comes at the cost of a $2 donation, split evenly between the orchestra and a local nonprofit. Votes will be accepted through June 4, with the first- and second- place finishers to conduct a public concert on June 8.
“Supporting the arts allows us to continue to grow our economy and provide for a high quality of life,” said Eva Marie Restel, executive director of LSO. “The candidates are creative in their fundraising efforts. They work tirelessly to help raise awareness and support for the organizations we are so fortunate to have in this community.”
The 2019 contestants:
Joel Dettwiler, a special needs financial planner, is a member of his church choir and Rotary East. A proponent of both recreation and arts opportunities, his chosen organization is the Veteran’s Memorial Pool Campaign.
Maureen Freedland, an attorney, county board supervisor, and La Crosse Public Education Foundation and Couleecap board member, grew up playing percussion in Mardi Gras parades in her hometown of New Orleans. Freedland has selected the La Crosse Jail Ministry to support.
Kathy Frise, the retired outreach coordinator at Mississippi Valley Conservancy and fitness enthusiast, picked the Family and Children’s Center as her charitable organization. Frise played French horn in middle school.
Jeremiah Galvan is a nurse educator at Gundersen Health System and dedicated volunteer in the fields of education, healthcare and the arts. Gundersen Health System’s Global Partners program will benefit from the funds he raises.
Andy and Peter Hughes have paired up to support the Mental Wellness Initiative at the Boys and Girls Club. Peter is retired from Mayo Clinic Health System and works part-time at the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University serves on the Boys and Girls Club board of directors. Andy is project manager for Interact Communications and frontman and singer-songwriter for the bands TUGG and Andy Hughes & the Mighty Few. Andy also worked on the Fight the Flood concert and the Habitat for Humanity Raise the Roof Fundraiser Concert. Both are volunteer coordinators at BGC Guitar Academy.
Brad Quarberg, director of news and marketing at UW-La Crosse, has selected the La Crosse Education Foundation’s music programs for cause. Quarberg is involved in the Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park, Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity and Bethany St. Joseph Corp., and serves on the La Crosse Public Education Foundation board of directors.
Miranda TerBeest is marketing and communications manager for the La Crosse Regional Airport, associate lecturer at UW-L, iFeed committee member and Downtown Rotary Club member. She has chosen Big Brothers Big Sisters, of which she is vice chair of the board of directors, to support.
Votes for the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra Conductor Wannabe contest can be cast online at www.lacrossesymphony.org or by phone at 608-783-2121 ext. 2. Contributions of $25 or more will be acknowledged in the 2019-2020 concert program.
