When “Shades of Bublé: A Three- Man Tribute to Michael Bublé” comes to the Weber Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Feb. 7, the show will have a distinctly local flavor: Greg Balfany and five members of the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra he leads will perform as the pit band for the show.
“Shades of Bublé” celebrates the continuing career of Grammy Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé with dazzling renditions of Sinatra’s big-band standards, exciting covers of Motown and rock-and-roll classics, and stunning performances of Bublé’s original Billboard chart-topping singles of today.
Delivering an evening made up only of songs recorded and performed live by Bublé, the show celebrates Bublé and the music that has made him famous, thrilling audiences worldwide with tight harmonies, smooth choreography and dashing good looks while performing some of the best music ever written.
Known to many as the “modern Sinatra,” the Canadian crooner has reintroduced standards like “Feeling Good,” “Fever,” “That's Life,” “My Way,” and “Mack the Knife” to a new generation of listeners, and on tour he has performed classics including “Me and Mrs. Jones,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Burning Love,” “Twist and Shout,” “Be My Baby,” and “Can't Help Falling in Love with You” for legions of adoring fans. More recently, Bublé's original chart-topping pop hits like “Home,” “Haven't Met You Yet,” and “Everything” have garnered him multiple awards.
“Shades of Bublé” honors – but doesn’t imitate – the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging diehard fans with new vocal arrangements that capture that famous three-part sound of the “guy groups” from the 1950s and ‘60s.
Balfany is emeriti professor of clarinet and saxophone and director of jazz studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He is active as a performer and music educator, giving workshops, clinics, and guest performances throughout the tri-state area.
Balfany performs extensively as a clarinet and saxophone soloist in classical and jazz contexts as well as sitting in with rock bands including The Remainders and the Mayer Brothers Band. He has served as both principal saxophonist and clarinetist with the La Crosse Symphony, and has soloed on both clarinet and saxophone with the La Crosse Concert Band.
The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, Western Wisconsin's only jazz repertory orchestra, was formed in 1974 for the Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon concert series, and the band continues that tradition while expanding its role, performing for concerts, dances and festivals throughout the greater La Crosse region.
Tickets are $38 and may be purchased by calling 608-784-9292 or at www.webercenterarts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.