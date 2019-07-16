Comedian and Onalaska native Shane Mauss will perform a hometown show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Cavalier Theater in downtown La Crosse.
Mauss’ Stand Up Science tour is a blend of comedy and education, billed as “funnier than a TED Talk and smarter than your usual night of comedy.”
A veteran comedian and podcaster, Mauss has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan, Showtime, BBC, Epix and more. On his podcast, Here We Are, he interviews academic experts about what it means to be human, with episodes on evolution, intelligence, emotions, addiction and more.
Wednesday at the Cavalier Theater, Mauss will be joined by three other presenters, including two UW-La Crosse professors:
Barret Klein, an associate professor of entomology and animal behavior.
Nese Nasif, an assistant professor of marketing.
Mike Lester, a stand-up comedian and actor originally from Minneapolis.
After the show, the group will return to the stage for a Q&A with the audience.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For ticket information and other details, visit shanemauss.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.