Evan Tyrone Martin is way too young to have been around when Nat King Cole was in his prime, but he was a fan, thanks to his grandmother playing his records while he was growing up in Cleveland.
Martin, who has made a big splash in musical theater in Chicago, jumped at the chance to do a touring salute to Cole, in part because of the love for his music his grandmother had instilled.
“It was kind if kismet because I already enjoyed his music,” Martin said by phone from Tampa, Fla., where he was just starting a week’s run of “An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas.” He brings that show to the Lyche Theatre in La Crosse’s Weber Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Dec. 22.
The show will feature Martin singing many of Cole’s best known songs with a five-piece band, including Cole’s holiday classics as well as other timeless tunes. And Martin will share stories about a singer whose place in American popular music might be underestimated.
“A lot of people know Nat King Cole’s music and know almost nothing about the man himself,” Martin said. “He was a very big deal.”
Next March 17 will be the 100th anniversary of Cole's birth in Montgomery, Ala. He died way too soon, succumbing to lung cancer on Feb. 15, 1965, at age 45. In that span, though, he became an icon of American popular music, selling 50 million records and creating indelible musical memories.
A gifted jazz pianist, Cole had three musical brothers, and he learned to play organ from his mother, Perlina, who was the organist at the Chicago church where his father, Edward, was a minister.
He made his first instrumental records as a jazz pianist in 1936, and he recorded his first hit as a singer, "Sweet Lorraine," in 1940. Ten years later, he had the No. 1 song of 1950 with "Mona Lisa," and the next year his recording of "Too Young" again was the year's top song.
Some of his hits in the 1940s and '50s include "Smile," "There! I've Said It Again," "Orange Colored Sky," "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66," "Pretend," "Unforgettable," and in two holiday standards, "The Christmas Song" and "Frosty the Snowman."
Although he started to lose favor with younger audiences as the popularity of rock 'n' roll grew in the late 1950s and early 1960s, he still was making memorable and successful records, including "Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer" and "Ramblin' Rose."
Cole's holiday classics are played every Christmas, and he hit the charts with "Unforgettable" in 1991 when his daughter, Natalie, released a duet with her father on the song thanks to studio wizardry.
Although rock 'n' roll hurt his popularity, his profound influence on popular music was recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when he was inducted in 2000.
In addition to recording and performing, Cole also had a notable career in film and TV, his movie career starting with a small role in "Citizen Kane" in 1941 and ending with the posthumous release of "Cat Ballou." He portrayed music legend W.C. Handy, a starring role, in 1958's "St. Louis Blues."
He was a frequent guest on variety and talk shows in the 1950s and '60s, and even had his own show for a year, the first time a black man hosted an American TV series.
"The Nat King Cole Show," which aired from Nov. 5, 1956, to Dec. 17, 1957, didn't last because of lack of advertising support, Martin said, a situation that prompted Cole to make a famous quip: "Madison Avenue is afraid of the dark."
In Martin’s show, he’s not attempting to impersonate Cole, just to share his story and his music. “He wasn’t quite as chatty and talkative as I am,” Martin said with a laugh. “He was really rather more on the shy side of things. The way that Nat presented himself, his charm was kind of implied.”
