Try 1 month for 99¢

The annual Viterbo 101 Show Choir competition will be held at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 5, with preliminary competition beginning at 8:40 a.m.

A number of local show choirs will compete throughout the day in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre, including varsity choirs from La Crosse Central and Sparta high schools, as well as middle school choirs from Onalaska, West Salem, Cashton, La Crosse Longfellow/LDI, La Crosse Lincoln, and La Crosse Logan. Seven middle school choirs and nine high school choirs will participate.

In addition to the group competition, a solo competition will take place throughout the day in the Fine Arts Center’s Nola Starling Recital Hall. Individual students from the participating show choirs will have the opportunity to perform a solo piece and receive feedback from a Viterbo University professor.

“This is our 15th year hosting this competition, and it’s always so exciting to kick off the show choir season here at Viterbo,” said Nancy Allen, director of Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition show choir, which is hosting the competition. “It’s a great opportunity for choirs and student singers to interact with our students and get feedback from university professors as they prepare for the rest of the season.”

Finalists from the preliminary group competition will be announced at 4:45 p.m., and the final competition will begin at 6:15 p.m. following a performance by the winners of the solo competition.

General admission wristbands can be purchased the day of the competition in the atrium of the Fine Arts Center. Wristbands are $10 for the preliminary competition only, $10 for the final competition only, $15 for the full day, or $5 for children 12 and under. Concessions will be available throughout the day.

Call 608-796-3737 for more information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.