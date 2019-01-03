The annual Viterbo 101 Show Choir competition will be held at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 5, with preliminary competition beginning at 8:40 a.m.
A number of local show choirs will compete throughout the day in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre, including varsity choirs from La Crosse Central and Sparta high schools, as well as middle school choirs from Onalaska, West Salem, Cashton, La Crosse Longfellow/LDI, La Crosse Lincoln, and La Crosse Logan. Seven middle school choirs and nine high school choirs will participate.
In addition to the group competition, a solo competition will take place throughout the day in the Fine Arts Center’s Nola Starling Recital Hall. Individual students from the participating show choirs will have the opportunity to perform a solo piece and receive feedback from a Viterbo University professor.
“This is our 15th year hosting this competition, and it’s always so exciting to kick off the show choir season here at Viterbo,” said Nancy Allen, director of Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition show choir, which is hosting the competition. “It’s a great opportunity for choirs and student singers to interact with our students and get feedback from university professors as they prepare for the rest of the season.”
Finalists from the preliminary group competition will be announced at 4:45 p.m., and the final competition will begin at 6:15 p.m. following a performance by the winners of the solo competition.
General admission wristbands can be purchased the day of the competition in the atrium of the Fine Arts Center. Wristbands are $10 for the preliminary competition only, $10 for the final competition only, $15 for the full day, or $5 for children 12 and under. Concessions will be available throughout the day.
Call 608-796-3737 for more information.
