Singers invited to join UW-La Crosse's Choral Union
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Choral Union invites singers to join in marking the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth with his Mass in C major. 

The community chorus, under the direction of UW-L professor Chris Hathaway, rehearses Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. in UW-L's Center for Fine Arts, room 58. All singers are welcome, and no auditions are required.

Singers should arrive by 6:45 p.m. for the first rehearsal to sign in, pay dues and pick up music. Dues are $50, which includes music rental.

The concert will be Saturday, May 9, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.

For more information, email chathaway@uwlax.edu or call 608-785-8411.

