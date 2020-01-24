Singers invited to join UW-La Crosse's Choral Union

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Choral Union invites singers to join in marking the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth with his Mass in C major.
The community chorus, under the direction of UW-L professor Chris Hathaway, rehearses Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. in UW-L's Center for Fine Arts, room 58. All singers are welcome, and no auditions are required.
Singers should arrive by 6:45 p.m. for the first rehearsal to sign in, pay dues and pick up music. Dues are $50, which includes music rental.
The concert will be Saturday, May 9, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.
For more information, email chathaway@uwlax.edu or call 608-785-8411.