Singers invited to join UW-La Crosse's Choral Union

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Choral Union invites singers to join in marking the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth with his Mass in C major.

The community chorus, under the direction of UW-L professor Chris Hathaway, rehearses Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. in UW-L's Center for Fine Arts, room 58. All singers are welcome, and no auditions are required.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Singers should arrive by 6:45 p.m. for the first rehearsal to sign in, pay dues and pick up music. Dues are $50, which includes music rental.

The concert will be Saturday, May 9, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.

For more information, email chathaway@uwlax.edu or call 608-785-8411.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0