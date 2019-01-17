The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Choral Union community chorus invites singers to participate in preparations for the spring performance of Mozart's Requiem K.626.
Rehearsals are Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. starting Jan. 28 at UW-L's Center for the Arts. All singers are welcome, and no auditions are required.
Singers should arrive by 6:45 p.m. for the first rehearsal to sign in, pay dues and receive music. Dues are $45, which include use of school-owned music or singers can purchase a personal copy of music by ordering in advance from a local music store.
The concert, which also will feature UW-L's Concert Choir and a local high school select choir, will be May 3 at Viterbo University, with Chris Hathaway conducting.
For more information, email chathaway@uwlax.edu or call 608-785-8409.
