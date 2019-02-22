The sixth annual UW-La Crosse College of Liberal Studies Creative Imperatives Festival, titled “Freedom Unbound: The Power of the Arts,” will showcase expressions of freedom in all of its meanings and manifestations.
The three-day event, March 3-5, will include exhibits, performances, workshops, and presentations that demonstrate how the visual and performing arts can be used to showcase marginalized populations, champion causes and generate ideas. The festival, which will feature guest artists Sarah Bellamy, Swanson AlSaraf and Brendan Kinsella, will showcase how art forms communicate these ideas in unique ways.
Bellamy, a 2015 Bush Fellow, is artistic director for Penumbra Theatre Company in St. Paul, Minn. She has taught at Macalester College, the University of Minnesota, and served as visiting professor of Theatre and Culture at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities. Bellamy will give a talk starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in Toland Theatre in UW-L’s Center for the Arts.
An Iraqi-Canadian photographer and multimedia artist, AlSaraf draws her references from life experiences as an expatriate Iraqi woman. She uses her artistic energies to create works that allow for discussions about belonging, identity and the accurate representation of Arab communities. Her work has been screened and exhibited in Beijing, Beirut, Amman, Abu Dhabi, Baghdad, Montreal, Georgia and Vermont. She will give a talk starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, in the Annett Recital Hall in the Center for the Arts.
Described as a “sensitive musician with an ear for color,” pianist Kinsella debuted in 2010 as a soloist in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and was a featured concerto soloist at the prestigious Midwest Clinic in Chicago. Kinsella’s recent concert engagements have taken him to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Holland, Italy, and other cities throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe. He will present a concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in Annett Recital Hall.
Other festival highlights include the following:
- UW-L musical theater students will present a recital of songs expressing freedom in many forms, including selections from “Hamilton,” “Ragtime,” “1776” and “Bat Boy” at noon Monday in Annett Recital Hall.
- “Protesting Through Art,” set for 3 p.m. Monday in 203 Center for the Arts, will showcase examples of provocative signs and posters on important social issues in the past and provide participants hands-on time to make their own poster that will be on display for the duration of the festival.
- ”Insights Into India,” a student photography exhibition, captures pieces of Indian culture that students explored during a J-term study abroad visit. Students will be on hand to talk about their work starting at 9:55 a.m. Monday in the Third Floor Gallery, Center for the Arts.
- “Subjecting Outdoor Artistic Expression to Government Restraint” will be the subject of a talk at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the Hall of Nations, Centennial Hall. The presentation will explain how these works of art often are regulated and banned from public spaces.
- The creators of the Alternative Truth Project theater series will share highlights from recent readings and discuss the origin of this local theatrical event series designed to encourage conversation about relevant topics and events at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Toland Theatre.
The events are created by UW-L students, faculty and staff from the departments of art, music and theater arts. Other participating departments include global languages and cultures, political science and public administration, and English.
For the full event schedule, visit www.uwlax.edu/event/creative-imperatives.
