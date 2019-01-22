Try 1 month for 99¢
Son Volt

The Cavalier Theater will host an April 25 concert by Son Volt, which releases "Union," the band's ninth studio album in 25 years, on March 29. The opening act touring with the band has not yet been announced.

Son Volt will make its La Crosse concert debut with an April 25 performance at the Cavalier Theater.

The band will release its ninth studio album, "Union," on March 29, and dates were announced Tuesday morning for a tour that starts in April and includes a date opening for Jason Isbell in Kentucky.

Much like 2005's "Okemah and the Melody of Riot," many of bandleader Jay Farrar's new batch of songs for "Union" dig into political and societal issues.

Things to do: Click here to find out what's happening in the La Crosse area

"I was raised around folk music and political commentary,” Farrar told Billboard, which last week premiered "Devil May Care," the first single from the new album. “I’ve listened to Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan enough over the years, so it just felt like second nature. I felt it was my job, in a way. I’m a musician, what can I do to potentially help or change somebody’s thinking? What I can do is write, so I did.”

This year marks a quarter century since the formation of Son Volt. Farrar started Son Volt in 1994 after the breakup of his influential Americana/alt-country band, Uncle Tupelo, while bandmate Jeff Tweedy formed Wilco.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at eventbrite.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
0

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.