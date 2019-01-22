Son Volt will make its La Crosse concert debut with an April 25 performance at the Cavalier Theater.
The band will release its ninth studio album, "Union," on March 29, and dates were announced Tuesday morning for a tour that starts in April and includes a date opening for Jason Isbell in Kentucky.
Much like 2005's "Okemah and the Melody of Riot," many of bandleader Jay Farrar's new batch of songs for "Union" dig into political and societal issues.
"I was raised around folk music and political commentary,” Farrar told Billboard, which last week premiered "Devil May Care," the first single from the new album. “I’ve listened to Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan enough over the years, so it just felt like second nature. I felt it was my job, in a way. I’m a musician, what can I do to potentially help or change somebody’s thinking? What I can do is write, so I did.”
This year marks a quarter century since the formation of Son Volt. Farrar started Son Volt in 1994 after the breakup of his influential Americana/alt-country band, Uncle Tupelo, while bandmate Jeff Tweedy formed Wilco.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.