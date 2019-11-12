Musician Palmer T. Lee of The Lowest Pair will be in La Crosse at 8 p.m. Nov. 15, at The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., with songwriters Lee Henke, Ira Wolf and Jaybone Bell. The cost of the event is $5.
The visit is part of the "Echo of the Bluebird" music series launched by Mid West Music Fest. The second round will be Dec. 6 at Burke Music House, Winona, Minn.
