Sparta Chamber plans concert series

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will move forward with its 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park series, with the feature Shufflin’ Duprees scheduled to perform July 15.

Concerts take place in the Kiwanis Bandshell at Evans-Bosshard Park and are free. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are planned for each Wednesday evening through August unless health precautions cause a change.

Organizers plan to institute precautions because of COVID-19.

There will be a grid system outlined in the park grass to help adhere to social distancing guidelines. Seating will be limited in the park.

Organizers will be projecting the concert onto a screen at the park for those who wish to attend, but are not comfortable sitting near others.

You may also view the concert live via the Chamber’s Facebook page.

There will be one point of entrance where Chamber staff will be available to sell masks to those who wish to wear one.

There will be no concessions offered; carry-in will be welcomed. Park benches will not be available - audience members should plan to bring their own chairs or blankets.