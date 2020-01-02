Steep Canyon Rangers brings bluegrass and more to Temple Theatre in Viroqua on Jan. 8

“We had never done a live record and never done a record of cover songs,” he explained.

The festival takes place each year in Wilkesboro, N.C., and Steep Canyon Rangers’ 2019 setlist honors North Carolina’s musical traditions. “We dug into the past and the present for some of our favorites,” Sharp said of the performance that includes covers of hits by North Carolina natives from Ben E King to James Taylor to Thelonious Monk.

Another aspect of Steep Canyon Rangers’ ongoing quest to grow their sound is their collaborations. Their most famous began in 2009, when musician/comedian Steve Martin approached band members with a proposal: playing together at a Los Angeles benefit concert.

In the years since, Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers have recorded two studio albums and one live album together and toured extensively, often joined on the road by longtime Martin collaborator Martin Short.

But the comedic duo aren’t the only ones Steep Canyon Rangers have paired up with. In August, the band released a new version of its song “Be Still Moses,” originally released in 2007 — this time in collaboration with R&B stars Boyz II Men.