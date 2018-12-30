The La Crosse Storytelling Festival, after celebrating its sweet 16 birthday, is opening a new chapter, getting its first official home, at the Pump House Regional Arts Center at 119 King St. in La Crosse.
Previously housed in the homes of storytelling mavens such as Sara Slayton and Terry Visger, the festival is partnering with the Pump House, where it will offer three events next year, Slayton said.
The events include:
Irish Stories on March 16 to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day
The 17th Annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival on July 19 and 20
Stories to celebrate a national “Tellabration” on Nov. 14.
The organization also will continue to host LUNA Story Slams throughout the region, Children’s Storytelling in the Park and other community events, Slayton said.
