Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 25, for the La Crosse Community Theatre’s production of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” which runs March 21-31 in the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.
Blanche DuBois is a desperate woman whose life has been undermined by romantic illusions. When she goes to New Orleans to live with her sister, Stella, and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley, she is forced to face the past that she has tried so hard to ignore. As tensions rise between Blanche and Stanley, she is led to a revelation of her tragic self-delusion, and, in the end, to madness.
"A Streetcar Named Desire is, for me, the epitome of American Theatre. Subtle, nuanced, and extremely layered, it is no wonder Tennessee Williams won the Pulitzer Prize in 1949 for the play,” said Grant Golson, LCT producing artistic director. “I believe that it's even more relevant in 2019 than it was in 1947 as it deals with themes that we as a society are grappling with today. LCT hopes that this production transports people back in time, challenges their thinking, and ultimately provides a compelling and earnest look at America then and now."
In director Bruce Rogers’s view, Williams is America’s William Shakespeare, which makes Blanche DuBois our Hamlet.
“A fading beauty from a faded Southern patriarchy visits the new industrial state, where Stanley Kowalski is the king of his castle. Neither party has any interest in understanding the other — sound familiar? No one in the play fares too well,” Rogers said. “Blanche, in her struggle for survival, lives in and out of her fantastic world of illusion, which leads her down the steps of fear, to panic, to terror, and finally to the Elysian Fields — the resting place of heroes."
This production features set design by Kit Mayer, costume design by Irina Christel, lighting design by Tim Harris, sound design by Chris Scheuermann, technical direction by Pete Suardi, and stage management by K O'Brien.
The cast includes Colin Thelen as Stanley Kowalski, Dominique Sicard as Stella Kowalski, and Sara M. Tedeschi as Blanche DuBois, as well as Janine Gallo, Nick Brandt, Kaleb Morgan, Martin Sherman, Yue Feng Thao, John Richards, Dan Harbin and Kelsey Taunt.
Tickets range from $24 to $32 for adults, $16 for students, and may be purchased by phone at 608-784-9292 or at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
