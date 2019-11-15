“The Wolves” is one of the most-produced plays in America right now, says Winona State University theater professor Jim Williams, and with good reason.
WSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance is bringing the popular show to the Driftless Region with its Nov. 20-23 production of the play by Sarah DeLappe, which Williams directs.
“The Wolves” tells the story of a high-school girls soccer team. The nine members of the Wolves gossip with, snipe at and confide in one another, each of them facing the teenage struggle between personal identity, social status and the desire to belong. When an unexpected tragedy shakes the group, this struggle intensifies and takes on new dimensions.
Williams says the age of the characters gives the cast — which includes six freshmen — special insight into the play because “there’s probably about a one- or two-year difference between the characters and (some of) the actors.”
“It has nine teenage girls in that liminal period between coming out of adolescence and becoming an adult,” Williams says, an “awkward stage” that the actors can really relate to.
While “The Wolves” is about young people, it’s far from your typical CW or ABC Family teen drama.
Rather than names, the players are identified only by the numbers on their jerseys. Playwright Sarah De Lappe has said the choice not to name her characters reflects the nature of the soccer field: a place “where teenage girls (can) define themselves, as opposed to being defined by parents or boyfriends or the male gaze.”
Williams describes the dialogue as reminiscent of a Robert Altman movie, natural and often overlapping, and says the story tackles tough topics head-on: “It’s pretty frank in regards to sexuality, in regards to bullies … all those things that as a teenager are things that are challenging you.”
Beyond its distinctive stylings, the themes in “The Wolves” are thought-provoking and universal. “We are always the same age inside,” says Gertrude Stein in a quote DeLappe included on the first page of the play’s script. From how we choose to present ourselves to the world to how we deal with loss, the struggles of the Wolves resonate with people of all stages of life.
"The Wolves" is presented by the WSU Department of Theater and Dance by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.
