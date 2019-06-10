Harmony in the Neighborhood is a free concert series featuring local bands held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the South Side Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.
Culver's will provide a free custard treat at each performance. Here's the schedule of concerts:
- June 13: Pigtown Fling String Band
- June 20: Sue Hauser & Tom Gibbons
- June 27: Therese Roellich and Friends
- July 11: Walk Old Shoe
- July 18: Driftless River Band Thursday
- July 25: Under Paris Skies
- Aug 1: Melody and Harmony
- Aug. 8: String Ties
- Aug. 15: Coulee Chordsmen
- Aug. 22: Aarpappella Singers
- Aug. 29: Prairie Smoke
Harmony on the River is a free concert series featuring local bands held from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center 1433 Rose St. Here's the schedule of concerts:
- July 12: Prairie Smoke
- July 19: Seven Rivers Jazz Band
- July 26: West Salem Adult Jazz Band
- Aug. 2: Pearl Street Banjo Band
- Aug. 9: Cool Jazz Cats & Friends
- Aug. 16: Wally Tranberg Band of Friends
- Aug. 23: Grumpy Old Men
