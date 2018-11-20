Suzy Bogguss was a little hoarse in a phone conversation earlier this week, but no doubt she’ll have her beautiful voice in fine form for her Nov. 30 show at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.
She wasn’t ill or anything. It was the dog.
The Grammy-winning recording artist explained she strained her voice a little yelling at her dog, who slipped his chain and ran out into the street. “Dogs cause a lot of vocal problems for me,” Bogguss said with a laugh.
Bogguss did a show a few years ago in Viroqua and is looking forward to getting to spend time in the Driftless Region again. She loves the scenic beauty of the bluff country, she said, amazed that the terrain can be so different not that far from the flatlands where she grew up nearby in the Quad Cities. For miles and miles around her hometown of Aledo, Ill., it was nothing but flat cornfields.
Growing up in Aledo, the furniture store was the place to buy records, and they’d probably have the top 10 albums and singles in stock. “I didn’t buy a ton, though, because I didn’t have a lot of money for it,” Bogguss said.
Small record collection notwithstanding, she grew up loving music and started playing guitar at 14 after her older sister moved away and left behind her six-string and some sheet music books for Beatles, James Taylor and Carole King songs. She went all the way to the nearest town of any significant size, Galesburg, to buy her own first guitar, a 12-string. That was 35 miles away, she said, “and that was a big trip for me.”
She didn’t really get serious about music as a way to make a living until she got into college at Illinois State University, where she studied metalsmithing, aiming to learn how to make jewelry. At first it wasn’t much of a living. She recalled playing a bar called The Gallery where playing two sets got her $7 and dinner.
It got to be a more rewarding career after moving to Nashville, especially when her third album, “Aces,” yielded four radio hits in 1991 — “Drive South,” “Someday Soon,” “Letting Go” and “Outbound Plane” — and sold 4 million copies.
Her two most recent releases include an acoustic 25th-anniversary reissue of “Aces” and an album full of her favorite Merle Haggard songs. While she might be best known for her country recordings, Bogguss loves a wide variety of music and has recorded a jazz album, a Western swing project with Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel and a collection of folk standards.
In addition to her Grammy, Bogguss has plenty of other honors, including awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. She’s kind of a big deal, but around Nashville even a big-time singing sensation like her can take a metalsmithing class (like she did a few years ago) and just be another student in class.
“We all go to the grocery store and nobody cares,” Bogguss said with a laugh. “I could be standing in line next to Vince Gill at Kroger’s and nobody would care about either one of us.”
Bogguss has been writing songs for her next release, but she’s not sure what form it will take. She has nine songs, and six of them feel like they belong on one album and three feel like a different project.
“Everything has changed so much. People hardly ever put out a whole album unless you’ve got a big machine behind them,” she said. “I don’t feel that pressure to have to put something out as frequently as when you’re on a major label. Since I’m my own record label head, I can just have a meeting with me and say ‘I’m not ready,” and I’m pretty understanding.”
When she first started writing songs, the Vietnam War was in its waning days and her aim was to “write something profound about how messed up the world is.”
The songs she’s writing these days mostly aim to be an antidote to the stress of modern life. “I don’t want to put out something that’s so heavy,” she said. “The world is so serious these days, and I’m trying hard to write not only serious songs because I feel like part of my job is to have people come out and feel joyful when they leave.”
