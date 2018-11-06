Sybarite5, a string quintet whose eclectic repertoire — from A-ha, David Bowie and Radiohead to Mozart and contemporary composers — is changing the face of chamber music performance, is coming to Viroqua’s Historic Temple Theatre for a 7 p.m. concert on Saturday, Nov. 10.
The first group of its kind to win the Concert Artists Guild International Competition, the quintet has a kind of “rock star” status, according to the Sarasota Herald Tribune, which went on to say the group’s “classically honed technique mixed with grit and all out passionate attack transfixes the audience.”
Dubbed the “Millennial Kronos,” Sybarite5’s repertoire combined with a commanding performance style is turning heads throughout the music world. The quintet’s debut album, “Disturb the Silence,” reached the top 10 on the Billboard charts. The group’s follow-up album, “Everything in its Right Place,” was released at Carnegie Hall to critical acclaim.
Sybarite5, which has performed in 43 states, recently completed its latest album, “Outliers,” featuring all new works from American composers.
Members include violinists Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violist Angela Pickett, cellist Laura Metcalf and bassist Louis Levitt
In addition to its own groundbreaking, portable music festival, Forward Festival, Sybarite5 has appeared at numerous music festivals, including the Grand Teton Music Festival, Aspen Music Festival, Interlochen Center for the Arts, Chautauqua Music Festival, and many others. International appearances include Canada’s Tuckamore Music Festival, the New Docta International Music Festival in Cordoba, Argentina, and the Osaka Festa in Osaka, Japan.
Tickets for the show at Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., are $25, $15 for 12 and younger.
Advance tickets are available at seatadvisor.com or by calling 608-606-2340.
