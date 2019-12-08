Symphony spotlight: Maestro loves LSO's camaraderie

In 1991, at age 25, he was on stage in Boston’s Symphony Hall to audition to be a Conducting Fellow at Tanglewood.

“I was conducting some devilishly hard passage from Stravinsky’s ‘The Soldier’s Tale’ with the great maestro Seiji Ozawa 15 feet in front of me.” Although nervous, Platt says, “I got it; I really got it! The moment it was over, he stood up, pointed to me and said, ‘YES.’ And so, the journey began.”

Favorite music includes almost any piece by Finland’s Jean Sibelius, the Beethoven of the 20th century. “He taps into something so vital, like into the earth itself.”

Platt also favors, art, reading, walking, swimming and enjoying food and wine with friends. Others “apparently think I have a wild sense of humor, full of mid-century cultural references,” Platt says with a chuckle.

Those traits have carried the LSO conductor all over the world, but regardless of the location, he still values “an orchestra that presents the highest possible standards and yet remains in touch with the community.”

He loves the camaraderie of the La Crosse orchestra along with the local audience, “the best anywhere. They send love over the footlights.”

“This was the job I always wanted, and I am thrilled to be here — and not just onstage,” he said. “I also love just being here, in the community, a beautiful place, inside and out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0