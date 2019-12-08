Symphony spotlight: Maestro loves LSO's camaraderie

“Every time my car and I reach the outskirts of the Coulee Region, I truly feel like I’m coming home,” says Alexander Platt, who has called the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra podium home for the last 10 years.
However, the journey to La Crosse for the LSO’s music director and conductor began far from God’s country.
Platt was a hard-working viola player in high school. He also grew up with serious music traditions of the Episcopal Church — singing in the chapel choirs through graduate school. It was during this time, he was influenced by the rector of his church.
“He had been a protégé of the Episcopal bishop of New York, a very famous man at the time,” Platt said. “He had this way of walking into a room and setting an atmosphere, while, at the same time, sincerely listening to other people. It took me years to fully realize what I had learned from him.”
By the time Platt entered Yale College, he knew he wanted to become a conductor.
Upon graduation, “I was very lucky and won a Marshall Scholarship, Great Britain’s unending thank-you gift to us for saving them after World War II with the Marshall Plan.” Platt spent three years at King’s College Cambridge. He loved the Chapel Choir there and had “an unbelievable time; music was everywhere.”
After studying in England, Platt reminisces about another special time.
In 1991, at age 25, he was on stage in Boston’s Symphony Hall to audition to be a Conducting Fellow at Tanglewood.
“I was conducting some devilishly hard passage from Stravinsky’s ‘The Soldier’s Tale’ with the great maestro Seiji Ozawa 15 feet in front of me.” Although nervous, Platt says, “I got it; I really got it! The moment it was over, he stood up, pointed to me and said, ‘YES.’ And so, the journey began.”
Favorite music includes almost any piece by Finland’s Jean Sibelius, the Beethoven of the 20th century. “He taps into something so vital, like into the earth itself.”
Platt also favors, art, reading, walking, swimming and enjoying food and wine with friends. Others “apparently think I have a wild sense of humor, full of mid-century cultural references,” Platt says with a chuckle.
Those traits have carried the LSO conductor all over the world, but regardless of the location, he still values “an orchestra that presents the highest possible standards and yet remains in touch with the community.”
He loves the camaraderie of the La Crosse orchestra along with the local audience, “the best anywhere. They send love over the footlights.”
“This was the job I always wanted, and I am thrilled to be here — and not just onstage,” he said. “I also love just being here, in the community, a beautiful place, inside and out.”