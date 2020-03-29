Symphony Spotlight: Violinist Aaron Schwartz learns lessons well

Note to self: Do not leave cell phone turned on and in back pocket during a concert.
Such was the moral of the story related by La Crosse Symphony violinist Aaron Schwartz, who is in his first official season with the orchestra.
The story began innocuously enough.
Aaron, along with a friend, had about two and a half hours between rehearsal and the final orchestra concert of his senior year at Carnegie Mellon University.
One thing led to another -- time evaporated and, suddenly, the two found themselves running to the concert, grabbing their instruments and getting to their seats on stage. “We gave each other a little smile, feeling we had pulled an ‘Indiana Jones’ without anyone the wiser,” Aaron said. But that was also when the other note began to fall.
The concert conductor and Aaron’s violin teacher, Andres Cardenes, had a former student playing the Berg Violin Concerto at the end of the first half.
But when the Berg Concerto began, Aaron and other orchestra members seemed to hear “something weird -- like a soft radio” during the rests. “Nearing the end of the first movement, Aaron said, “which happens to end on a fade-away -- the last sounds dying away as the hall becomes a cathedral of silence. Everyone is so sensitive and so in tune with the fading resonance of the last note.”
“A silence that you can literally hear,” Aaron said. “It’s powerful and reflective, but unfortunately, it wasn’t the only thing we could hear. As the final note faded, that mysterious radio sound -- the sickest guitar solo you have ever heard -- arose from the depths of silence. And to my horror, from my back pocket. Needless-to-say, the look of disappointment on my teacher’s face was immeasurable. I learned a lot that night.”
As a young student, Aaron listened to and was inspired by the playing style of Stephane Grappelli; he then furthered his violin skills with Donna Hladish while growing up in Illinois.
Now living in Columbus, Ohio, Aaron met Maestro Alexander Platt and concertmaster Wes Luke through a mutual friend, Kyle Price, former LSO principal cellist.
After playing with Wes a few times and performing with Alexander’s Maverick music series in New York, Aaron was asked to fill in for Wes at one of the local symphony concerts. Conductor Platt asked Aaron back for this season.
“My parents encouraged me to play the violin and practice hard. So, I did,” Aaron said. That seemed to work well as he now plays in Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pittsburgh and sometimes in Florida and Seattle, in addition to the La Crosse Symphony “mostly doing orchestra and musical work."
“Becoming a professional musician allows me to make music with talented musicians and for audience members who want to be there,” Aaron says. “Honestly, having the opportunity to walk on stage and make people feel something like happiness, sadness, nostalgia, makes me feel like an actor.”
Besides being on stage as a violinist, Aaron likes to try different kinds of jobs not related to music, when he gets the chance.
“I’ve been a furniture mover, a bouncer, a house painter, an event liaison at Carnegie Mellon, a work crew supervisor (logistical operations) at a summer music camp, a waiter at a senior living facility and even played snare drum in high school.”
So, making music with his violin is no small act for Aaron.
Playing his favorites by Strauss, Mahler or Shostakovich makes Aaron happiest. “If I weren’t a violinist, I probably would be a personal trainer or a 3-D animator,” says Aaron, who likes to lift and train for powerlifting. “Or I’d play the cow bells.” But all without a phone in the back pocket.
Note to self: violin lesson learned well.
