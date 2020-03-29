Symphony Spotlight: Violinist Aaron Schwartz learns lessons well

“A silence that you can literally hear,” Aaron said. “It’s powerful and reflective, but unfortunately, it wasn’t the only thing we could hear. As the final note faded, that mysterious radio sound -- the sickest guitar solo you have ever heard -- arose from the depths of silence. And to my horror, from my back pocket. Needless-to-say, the look of disappointment on my teacher’s face was immeasurable. I learned a lot that night.”

As a young student, Aaron listened to and was inspired by the playing style of Stephane Grappelli; he then furthered his violin skills with Donna Hladish while growing up in Illinois.

Now living in Columbus, Ohio, Aaron met Maestro Alexander Platt and concertmaster Wes Luke through a mutual friend, Kyle Price, former LSO principal cellist.

After playing with Wes a few times and performing with Alexander’s Maverick music series in New York, Aaron was asked to fill in for Wes at one of the local symphony concerts. Conductor Platt asked Aaron back for this season.

“My parents encouraged me to play the violin and practice hard. So, I did,” Aaron said. That seemed to work well as he now plays in Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pittsburgh and sometimes in Florida and Seattle, in addition to the La Crosse Symphony “mostly doing orchestra and musical work."