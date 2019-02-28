VIROQUA — World-renowned taiko drumming group Ondekoza will take the stage at the Historic Temple Theatre for a performance starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3.
Founded in 1969 by Den Tagayasu, in Sado Island, Japan, Ondekoza was influential in the rise of the kumi-daiko (group taiko) style of taiko. Not a taiko player himself, Tagayasu helped transform taiko from a festival-based music form to a virtuosic performance art performed on stage.
At the foundation of Ondekoza’s style is the unique combination of physical fitness, running, and drumming — a philosophy called sogakuron, where “running and drumming are one, and a reflection of the drama and energy of life.” The group demonstrated this principle in 1975 in Boston, where after completing the Boston Marathon, Ondekoza immediately ran onstage for a full concert performance.
One of the keys to the group’s success has been the arrangement of traditional melodies and styles into stylized, artistic musical pieces. Examples of these are their songs yatai-bayashi, based on the Chichibu festival, and hachijo and miyake based on the drum patterns from Hachijo Island and Miyake Island. Also groundbreaking was the Odaiko (large drum) solo, a musical piece focused largely on one performer with only minimal background drumming and percussion.
Tickets range from $5 to $25 and are available at www.httix.com or 608-637-8190.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.