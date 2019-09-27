Tapping of Oktoberfest's Golden Keg draws crowd to La Crosse festgrounds

{{featured_button_text}}
Oktoberfest keg 2019

Oktoberfest Festmaster Terry Cowgill lift his stein high Friday morning as he leads the "Ziggy Zaggy" chant during the tapping of the Golden Keg.

A crowd of hundreds packed the downtown festgrounds Friday morning. They were chomping on pretzel necklaces, catching T-shirts launched from canons and singing to raucous renditions of “Sweet Caroline” and Toto’s “Africa.”

And each of them were waiting for the Golden Keg to be tapped.

Despite the lyrics to the latter song mentioned above, the rain held off during the keg tapping, save for a few scattered sprinkles during an otherwise wet forecast.

Randy Hughes, longtime City Brewery brewmaster, who will retire from the brewery next week, passed the tap handle to 2019 Festmaster Terry Cowgill and a representative from Samuel Adams for the ceremonial tapping of the Golden Keg.

This year’s ceremonial beer is Samuel Adams Octoberfest, an amber-colored German Märzen from the Boston-based brewer.

After the tapping, the festmaster led the salivating crowd in traditional chants of “Ziggy Zaggy” and toasts of “prost," the German version of “cheers"

Then the beer flowed and flowed into pitchers that were delivered to the hands of the thirsty crowd.

Oktoberfest keg 2019

Festgoers are eager to receive pitchers of beer, passed out to the crowd after the Golden Keg was tapped Friday morning during Oktoberfest.

