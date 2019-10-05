Stacy Bruemmer, director of Annie Jr., says while the process of putting together a show is long and can be daunting, it has been a pleasure to direct, guide and get to know amazing young actors.
“This has been one of the most inspiring things I have witnessed in my life. In a world full of negativity, The Penguin Project is a beacon of positive energy. The theater is a place where everyone is welcome,” Bruemmer said.
In its first year at La Crosse Community Theatre, The Penguin Project is a program that empowers children with special needs through theatre.
The program, created by Dr. Andrew Morgan, provides children with special needs an opportunity to develop creative skills, partner and network with others, and participate in a musical production. The artists, who are children with special needs, will take the stage to perform a modified version of Annie. The artists get on-stage assistance from their mentors, who are children without special needs.
Grant Golson, La Crosse Community Theatre’s producing artistic director, said: “When I was approached by a colleague asking me if I would be interested in implementing The Penguin Project, I have to admit that I was curious but skeptical.
“Would it truly be possible to garner enough interest from children with disabilities? Did we have the organizational structure in place to foster these young minds and provide them with a truly worthwhile experience? Then I remembered that one of the goals I had set out to accomplish with LCT was the idea of increased diversity and inclusion. When looked at through this frame, it no longer seemed like an option. I felt I had a responsibility to the community to try our hardest to make The Penguin Project a reality,” Golson said.
“What really amazed me was the support from all sides. I was hoping that we would get 20 youths to show up and participate, so I was excited and humbled when we had over 40,” Golson said.
“Not only were the kids excited to participate, but their parents were all-in. Many offered their assistance immediately, he said. “I have seen the power of community over and over again in La Crosse, but this was on another level. I am so incredibly grateful for everyone who has come together to make LCT’s Penguin Project possible.”
He said the show is pure magic.
“Watching the children come together, whether they have special needs or not, has been the best part of all of this for me. I know the audiences will be blown away when they see these talented and dedicated children standing side-by-side together, singing these wonderful songs, and having the time of their lives,” Golson said.
Based on “Little Orphan Annie,” Annie Jr. tells the story of Annie, who — with equal measures of pluck and positivity — charms everyone despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.
For music director Mary Blaha-Deboer, the show has been a pleasure to work on.
“I feel so grateful to be a part of the first Penguin Project at LCT,” she said. “I have watched our artists and mentors grow in their relationships with each other and with the characters they portray in the show. It has truly been a pleasure to work with all of them. This talented and dedicated group of young people are going to bring this story to life on stage.”
Annie opened on Broadway in 1977 and is one of the most internationally recognizable musicals of all time.
It ran for almost six years and set many sales records. Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip, “Little Orphan Annie,” the musical won the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical and includes the beloved hits “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.” Most recently a 35th anniversary production was mounted on Broadway in 2012.
The production team also includes music director Mary Blaha-Deboer, choreographer Brianna Herber Frost, set designer Kelsey Taunt, costume designers Theresa Smerud and Lori Reischl, lighting coordinator Dillon McArdle, sound designer Ryan Van Berkum, accompanist Vicki Riness, technical director Peter Suardi, stage manager Katelyn Klieve, and mentor coordinator Mary Cate Cichock.
Annie Jr. is presented by La Crosse Community Theatre, The Penguin Project Foundation, Altra Federal Credit Union and Mayo Clinic Health System. The production is sponsored by Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Gundersen Health System, Gundersen Partners, La Crosse Community Foundation and Xcel Energy.
