32 years later, ‘Seinfeld’ becomes a Lego set

The famous show about nothing will soon be a toy about the show about nothing.

Just like 2019′s “Friends” Central Perk set, a fan-designed “Seinfeld” Lego set will get to see the light of day – 32 years after the classic sitcom premiered.

Designed to resemble the TV studio location of Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, the set will include lighting and cameras – with added extras like a stage for Seinfeld’s stand-up, and a Festivus pole.

Mini-figures of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman in 1990s regalia are also included in the set, originally created by “Seinfeld” superfan Brent Waller of Brisbane, Australia, using the Lego Ideas platform in 2019.

“I loved Seinfeld in the 90s and recently re-watched them all,” Waller said with the product announcement. “I thought it was a travesty that a Lego Seinfeld set didn’t exist so I made an effort to resolve that and make the best rendition of Jerry’s Apartment and the gang that I could. The biggest challenge was trying to cram as much detail from the show into the kitchen, all the cupboards, items in the cupboard and on the bench-tops. But I am very proud of how it turned out.”