John Deere Horicon Works featured on Magnolia Network program

The iconic green and yellow lawn tractors of John Deere Horicon Works and the employees who make them are being highlighted on a new Magnolia Network program.

An episode of “Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things” was filmed in the factory last September. Deere Program Manager Chris Bayley said Horicon Works was honored to be chosen for a segment that features favorite American-built products.

“It was a cool opportunity for us to share some of our local history,” he said. “It’s really neat to see a show focus on our heritage and our product, which has a high quality and a great reputation in the field.”

Magnolia Network, which replaced DIY Network, is a cable television station and streaming website.

Originally a grain drill company built and owned by George and Daniel Van Brunt in the 1860s, the downtown Horicon facility was purchased by John Deere in 1911. More than six million pieces of lawn equipment have been made at the century-old factory.

Bayley noted that a film crew of six was on site for two days, approximately 10 hours per day, working with John Deere employees to produce the video.

“It really makes you appreciate some of the specials you see on TV and understand how much work it takes to develop and present them,” he said.

The final product shows how the X350 lawn tractor is made, from design all the way to product testing. The X350 is the highest volume tractor manufactured at the facility.

Bayley said the filmmakers wanted to know the stories of the people who build the machines and they found it interesting that many employees are multi-generational.

The program included conversations with employees Brad Schneider of Beaver Dam, Cassandra Marucha of Horicon, Amber Williams of Ripon and Chris Beekman of Beaver Dam.

Historic footage of the company is featured on the 12-minute video, along with an interview with Deere retiree Winfred Braemer who boasts a large collection of lawn tractors.

Plant Manager Wayne Southall provided a bit of trivia about the company, telling the TV crew that the name John Deere is mentioned in more than 200 songs. One of the more famous tunes is “John Deere Green,” which country singer Joe Diffee performed in 2011 at Horicon Works’ 100th anniversary event.

The John Deere green and yellow color scheme hasn’t changed since 1905. Legend has it the color represents green crops and yellow harvest.

Bayley said what stood out to him about the video was how the employees’ pride shown through.

“We’ve got world-class technology in a rural environment which is great. I think that it draws people to Horicon to be part of something that’s really special for the community and for the rest of the country as far as the products we turn out.”

The John Deere segment of “Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things” (season 3, episode 10) can be viewed at magnolia.com/watch for free.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0