Lake Geneva to be featured on the 'Today Show' on Thursday, June 23

The City of Lake Geneva will be in the national spotlight Thursday, June 23, as it will be featured during a segment of "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

The segment featuring Lake Geneva will air from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on NBC Channel 5 in the Chicago market and from 11 a.m. to noon on NBC Channel 4 in the Milwaukee market.

Lake Geneva will kick off the show's summer 2022 travel series.

Officials from VISIT Lake Geneva have worked with "Today Show" producers during the past several month to encourage them to film a show in Lake Geneva.

"Today Show" staff visited Lake Geneva, June 16, to film the segment. As part of their visit, the staff interviewed Lake Geneva Cruise Line mailboat jumpers and several people throughout the community and visited local businesses and tourist attractions.

During the segment, VISIT Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett talks about what attracts visitors to Lake Geneva.

The segment is set to include video of the lakeshore path, the Downtown area, Riviera plaza, Mars Resort, and area beaches.

